PlayStation Plus Lineup Sees Blockbuster Hits For March 2023

PlayStation Plus has announced via its Blog that the lineup for March 2023 will include titles like the newly-released Tchia, a pair of Life is Strange games, and some fighting game goodness.

Starting on March 21st, 2023, players with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions will have a slew of new titles to jump into, with a majority of them being award-winning, highly recommended, or simply big, blockbuster releases.

While the PlayStation Plus lineup usually offers some good titles for players to mess around with every month, March feels like a month where every title is a banger, and subscribers should be stoked for what’s coming next week. Here is the full lineup of new additions coming to the service:

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Tchia

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Ghostwire Tokyo

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Life is Strange 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Rage 2

Neo: The World Ends with You

Haven

Additionally, a lineup of PlayStation Classics is being added for PlayStation Plus Premium users, which includes Ridge Racer Type 4 on the PS1, Ape Academy 2 for the PSP, and finally, Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror for the PSP as well.

Announcing the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for March, which includes:



For those who aren’t aware, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes critically acclaimed, globe-trotting single-player exploits from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, remastered in stunning detail for the PS5 with improved visuals and framerate.

Additionally, Tchia is the lone, new title amongst the group officially releasing onto the PlayStation Plus service on March 21st, while Ghostwire Tokyo and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction were just released early last year. Untitled Goose Game is a gem and shouldn’t be missed by anyone who hasn’t given it a shot yet.