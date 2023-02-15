News

What’s Coming To PlayStation Plus In February 2023

Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 7, and much, much more!
| February 15, 2023
Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Revealed at State of Play

PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra offerings for the month of February have been announced, and between The Quarry and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, there are plenty of horror titles to choose from.

Continuing with its regular rotation of games, PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra have announced some new titles for the month of February 2023 for users to jump into starting on the 21st. With several horror games on the way, as well as some Square Enix RPG goodness, players should have plenty to look forward to.

Starting things off with Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra users will be able to join Aloy as she braves a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world. Reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions, and unravel the legacy of the ancient past—all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy.

Whats Coming To Playstation Plus In February 2023 23021502

Beyond that, several other titles will be coming on February 21st, with quite a variety on offer this month:

The following games are also coming to PlayStation Premium on February 21st via the Classics line:

  • The Legend of Dragoon | PS1
  • Wild Arms 2 | PS1 
  • Harvest Moon: Back to Nature | PS1
  • Destroy All Humans! | PS4 

Considering the titles being brought to the PlayStation Plus lineup for this month, it’s impressive to see Sony go hard to start off this year with a ton of titles that are thought of highly across the board. Definitely something for everyone this month!

