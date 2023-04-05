New Barbie Film Trailer Shows Margot Robbie Going Full Malibu

Warner Bros just launched its second trailer for the Barbie film, with more characters and Ryan Gosling pedalling straight ‘Kenergy.’

The first trailer for the upcoming highly anticipated Barbie film showed Margot Robbie in full plastic and a parody of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Still, the second trailer gave fans a massive look at the rest of the cast in action. The Greta Gerwig-helmed film has a large cast of characters, and spoiler alert, there are A LOT of Barbies and Kens. Will Ferrell even steps in as the Mattel CEO, and the new trailer can be seen below in all of its very pink glory.

The film is set in the heart of Barbieland, and to the backdrop of The Beach Boys’ hit song “Fun Fun Fun.” Barbie gives off straight cringe camp energy from beginning to end, with the whole setting resembling a child’s playset, complete with movie theatres and highways dripping in pink.

Fans also get their first look at the rest of the ensemble in full character, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu showing off his acting range as a Ken plot foil to Ryan Gosling’s character, Ken. The new film aims to embrace the fun nature of Mattel’s toy brand by using the toys’ lack of anatomy as a punchline for a joke in the trailer when both main characters don’t know what they mean by having a sleepover.

The upcoming film is Directed by Greta Gerwig and derived from a screenplay co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Barbie features a star-studded cast with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell, including Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu , Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, with Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.

The upcoming Barbie film launches in all of its playset glory on July 21.