Honkai: Star Rail Officially Available Now On PC & Mobile

From the developers of Genshin Impact, the latest space-fantasy RPG title, Honkai: Star Rail, is now officially available on PC and mobile platforms.

From developers miHoYo and COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD. comes the latest installment in the HoYoverse and the next title in the Honkai franchise, Honkai: Star Rail, has officially released onto PC and mobile platforms across the globe, which coincidentally, with it going across the globe, is what you’ll be doing in the game as you partake in “a journey through immense worlds of the unknown.” The game officially launched at 10 pm last night, April 25th, 2023.

Honkai: Star Rail features fantasy elements that dive into the game’s myth and legends derived from the intergalactic, sci-fi story being told. Combined with turn-based combat, tons of exploration, and deep tales to tell, this title creates an amalgamation of ideas that come together beautifully across the screen for players to enjoy. Following the massive success of Genshin Impact, the developers now push back into a franchise that last had an entry in 2016, called Honkai Impact 3rd—the spiritual successor to Houkai Gakuen 2.

While the launch onto PC and mobile platforms is an exciting one for sure, Honkai: Star Rail’s PlayStation version is still under development, and details will soon be revealed as to what fans can expect from the console port of the space-fantasy RPG.

A poem from the official release trailer teases the following for the launch of the newest HoYoverse title, Honkai: Star Rail:

The planet, but a station on the path, A new age, forged with each breath. The journey, danger more than mere dismay, Yet stars, are an arm’s length away. miHoYo

Honkai: Star Rail is now officially available on PC, Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android as the PlayStation version continues to run under development for the time being.