Monster Hunter Now Unveiled By Pokémon GO Developer

Publisher CAPCOM and mobile game developer Niantic unveiled today the upcoming Monster Hunter Now, which is expected to launch this September.

The mobile game developer behind AR smartphone titles such as Pokémon GO, Pikmin Bloom, and MARVEL World of Heroes has partnered with CAPCOM to create a Monster Hunter game using the same formula that allows players to walk around the real world to discover monsters and collect goodies. Niantic’s technology has allowed for several titles to make similar versions of these games, each using walking around and collaborating with others socially as the main components.

“Monster Hunter Now is a new and unprecedented Monster Hunter game that entices players to go out with their Palico and encounter incredible monsters in the real world,” said Ryozo Tsujimoto, Producer of the Monster Hunter series for CAPCOM. “Niantic’s AR technology delivers a ‘here and right now’ hunting experience, something that can be played casually while honouring the gameplay and hunting action that only Monster Hunter can offer. Let’s get out into the real world and enjoy hunting!”

While this formula has worked tremendously for franchises like Pokémon, Monster Hunter should work in a similarly interesting way, as the main gameplay loop in a traditional Monster Hunter game consists of exploring the wilderness for gigantic beasts to hunt. The social aspects should also mesh well as you take the role of a hunter and team up with fellow players in order to take down the fiercest monsters in the world.

“Monster Hunter Now will be the ultimate experience for anyone who has dreamed of facing off against epic monsters and battling them with friends,” said Founder and CEO of Niantic, John Hanke. “Filled with fantastical creatures, engrossing hunting, and opportunities for teamwork, with the best possible graphics on mobile devices, Monster Hunter Now is the perfect franchise to bring into the real world.”

Monster Hunter Now will be distributed by Niantic and licensed by CAPCOM. The global launch is scheduled for September 2023, and the game will be available on the App Store and Google Play. A closed beta test will be coming soon for interested players as well.