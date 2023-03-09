Capcom Spotlight Discusses RE4, Ghost Trick, And Exoprimal

At the Capcom Spotlight event today, the publisher gave more information on several titles, such as Resident Evil 4, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, Exoprimal, and more!

With a ton of updates for several titles already announced from Capcom, we were given new information on most of Capcom’s mainline series. Here is all the information from the event:

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

With all ten titles in the Battle Network series on the way, the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam on April 14th, 2023, where Volumes 1 and 2 will be available separately digitally at launch. Featuring all 499 patch cards usable in games from Battle Network 4 and on, these cards were previously only available in physical form in Japan. Additionally, a Buster MAX Mode will allow players to multiply the damage done by 100 for those who would like to focus on playing for the story rather than the challenge the games offer. Thank you, Mr. Famous!

Street Fighter 6

Coming June 2nd, 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, Street Fighter 6 includes an immersive Story Mode, as well as an arcade-like Battle Mode, where players can experience the classic fighting title in its newest form. The big announcement from this reveal was Hikaru Takahashi as one of the new commentators for the game, bringing the total to eight. Subtitles will be supported in thirteen languages for the commentary. A pre-order bonus includes special costume colours for certain fighters.

Capcom Pro Tour and Capcom’s 40th Anniversary

The Capcom Pro Tour 2023 invites players to be the best, as Street Fighter 6 will be included in the games. With a one-million-dollar grand prize for the winner and a prize pool featuring over two million dollars in winnings, players have a lot to play for. Additionally, for the 40th Anniversary of Capcom, a digital theme park is being built for June, with a museum and other buildings to explore. And a quick reminder to use your Capcom ID, as most games require it for certain functions.

Exoprimal

It was announced that Exoprimal is releasing on July 14th, 2023. With its team-based action gameplay, teams will use exo-suits and rigs to fight overwhelming hordes of dinosaur cannon fodder. Featuring parallel universes and time travel, this one seems to be a mind-bender. An Open Beta Test is coming on March 17th-19th for those who want to try it out early. Those looking to purchase the game have pre-order bonuses and deluxe editions to choose from, while the game will also launch on Day One on Xbox Game Pass.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is releasing June 30th on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam. Discover who killed you with the powers of the dead, where you can possess objects in the ghost world and trick them into the real world. The big announcement from the Capcom Spotlight is that all 37 tracks have been newly arranged by the composer from The Great Ace Attorney series, and you can switch between the new tracks and the originals on the fly. A pre-order bonus is available.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Kingdom calls for new Hunters! Sunbreak, the massive expansion to Monster Hunter Rise, comes to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PS5, and PS4 on April 28th, 2023! Step up to Master Rank and hunt your way through a mysterious new story. New monsters, locales, gear, and an expansive endgame await! Monster Hunter Rise is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Game Pass, PS5, and PS4.

Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil: Death Island

With Resident Evil 4 just around the corner—releasing March 24th—a free trial is available now for players on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. The Chainsaw Demo lets you play at the beginning of the game when Leon first arrives at a European village. The demo is free and does not have a time limit. Additionally, the upcoming animated film Resident Evil: Death Island made an appearance with a Jill Valentine tease. That film is set to release this Summer.