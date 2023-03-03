Capcom Spotlight Broadcast Announced For Next Week, Featuring RE4, Exoprimal, and More

Capcom has announced a Capcom Spotlight broadcast taking place on March 9 at 2:30 pm PT.

The presentation can be watched on Capcom’s official Twitch and YouTube channels, and a pre-show will also take place at 2:10 pm PT, although it’s not clear what the pre-show will entail.

According to a Tweet from Capcom, the show will focus on news for Resident Evil 4, Exoprimal, Monter Hunter: Rise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. It doesn’t seem like there will be any announcements or surprises apart from the games listed.

Resident Evil 4 is obviously the biggest name of the bunch, and we’re only a few weeks away from the game’s release on March 24. During the most recent State of Play, Capcom announced that a special demo was “coming soon,” and the Capcom Spotlight seems like the perfect time to shadow-drop said demo. Resident Evil 4 is also supposed to get a VR mode sometime after launch, so it’s possible that might make an appearance as well.

With the release of RE4 so close we can likely expect a deluge of information on the game’s new elements, including some of the story changes, the addition of sidequests, the new parry mechanic, and more.

Capcom also hasn’t shared much about Exoprimal since its announcement in March 2022. The co-op shooter pits a team of players against swarms of dinosaurs. As reported by PlayStation Lifestyle, a PS4 beta for Exoprimal seemingly leaked in Japan, so it’s entirely possible that could be an announcement during the Spotlight as well.

For the last few titles, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is set to launch on April 24 for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The full package contains all ten titles from the franchise for the price of $59.99, although you can purchase Volume 1 and Volume 2 separately for $39.99.

The remaster of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective was announced during a recent Nintendo Direct but was only given a release date of Summer 2023.