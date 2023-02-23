State of Play Shows Off Suicide Squad Deep Dive, New PS VR2 Games, And Third-Party Goodness

Today’s State of Play event from PlayStation gave us a deep dive into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s gameplay, several new PS VR2 games, as well as looks from third-party partners.

The first State of Play of 2023 has come and gone and with it came several new announcements, gameplay, and tons of VR goodness. To start things off, a montage was shown giving light to some of the larger PS VR2 titles that are available right now following the recent launch of the hardware. To follow, five new titles were shown off for the PS VR2.

The Foglands

This spooky shooter looks to have the protagonist taking on odd zombie-aliens with a mysterious, card-shuffling bad guy. This State of Play announcement is coming to PS VR2 in 2023.

Green Hell VR

This jungle-survival title sees the character fighting off tigers and hunger while experiencing drug-laden visions with a mysterious story. With its first gameplay trailer shown, it’s coming to PS VR2 in 2023.

Synapse

Fight through a hostile mindscape in the immersive next-gen experience created exclusively for PlayStation VR2. Turn the mind into a battlefield and unleash your inner anti-hero with brutal firepower in one hand and surging telekinesis in the other. From the award-winning team behind Fracked, Far Cry VR, and Phantom: Covert Ops. Coming in 2023.

Journey to Foundation

A galactic spymaster is sent to infiltrate a group of defectors, only to uncover a dire truth that could change the course of their mission… and history. Navigate a galaxy in chaos in Journey to Foundation, based on Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi epic, coming to PS VR 2 in Fall 2023!

Before Your Eyes

An interactive afterlife played with your real-life blinks. Utilize the PlayStation VR2’s advanced eye-tracking technology to control the flow of the story as you relive precious memories of family, first love, and the rise of an artistic career, all without the need for a controller. The headset’s front-facing camera immerses you in a fully voice-acted narrative that will break your heart, exploring the impossible expectations we place on ourselves and the regrets we carry with us. This exciting new version takes the BAFTA-winning narrative adventure to an astounding next level, making it the definitive way to experience one of the most celebrated titles in recent years. Coming to PS VR2 on March 10th, 2023.

After the PS VR2 titles were shown, the State of Play jumped into some third-party goodness.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

The Witness and its newest disciple are here. Begin a journey that will reveal the hidden threads that bind us, the ability to unravel them, and the mastery to weave them anew. With this new power in hand, find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation. Launches on PS5 on February 28th, 2023.

Tchia

Get ready for a vibrant tropical journey with Tchia, launching on March 21st, 2023! In this open-world sandbox adventure, you will take on the oppressive rule of Meavora on an archipelago inspired by New Caledonia, all in an effort to rescue your father. This emotional coming-of-age tale will be available on PS4 and PS5, and will also be offered as a Day 1 release with PS+ Extra it was announced at the State of Play.

HUMANITY

You are humanity’s last hope. Good thing you just woke up as a Shiba Inu! A unique blend of devious puzzle-solving and platformer-action mechanics, HUMANITY’s ever-changing and eclectic gameplay experience will have you lead a horde of ever-forward-marching people into the light. Place commands to direct the masses to turn, jump, push, float, climb (and more!) to salvation. Venture through a robust, 90-level narrative-driven story mode filled with mind-bending challenges, bosses, and a wide array of optional cosmetic unlockables. There’s more! Dream up an obstacle course to put the humans through the wringer, or try your hand at crafting a puzzle to challenge others and share it with the world! HUMANITY is coming to PS5, PS VR2 (optional), PS4, and PS VR (optional) in May 2023.

Goodbye Volcano High

Just Fang’s luck: they finally figure out what they want out of life, and now the world’s about to explode. Ok. So the world’s ending—do you tell your crush your feelings? Fix your messed-up family dynamic? Write the best song ever ever ever?? Try to do it all? Goodbye Volcano High: a hybrid cinematic narrative/rhythm game/coming of age/interactive movie experience. Coming to PS4 and PS5 on June 15th, 2023.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

The next exciting entry in the STORM series, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Naruto’s anime debut, releases in 2023 on PS4 and PS5! The game features new playable characters in addition to the 124 ninjas from past series! Plus, it connects key moments from the first four STORM entries into one game for the first time.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Receiving a shiny, new PS5 reveal trailer at the State of Play, Baldur’s Gate 3 from Larian Studios shows off its Cthulhu-esque locations and main antagonist, stating “Death’s design will be complete.” Coming to PS5 on August 31st, 2023.

Wayfinder

Become a Wayfinder, and unlock their powers as you choose your path and playstyle while pushing back a hostile force that has overtaken your world. Directly shape and customize the adventures you go on with friends because Wayfinders are stronger together. Adventure into Wayfinder, an upcoming free-to-play online multiplayer action-RPG for PS4 and PS5. An upcoming Beta Test was announced at the State of Play and will be exclusive to PlayStation starting February 28th.

Street Fighter 6

Make way for the return of fan favorites Zangief and Cammy in Street Fighter 6 along with the exuberant newcomer Lily. The bear, bird, and bee round out the diverse 18-character launch roster when Street Fighter 6 launches on June 2, 2023, for PS4 and PS5!

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Getting its third trailer, the Resident Evil 4 remake showed off its dark visuals, and huge enemies stating “The Time Has Come.” Coming to PS4 and PS5 on March 24th, 2023 with a special demo coming soon.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

During the extended look at this month’s State of Play, we got to see an official co-op gameplay reveal for characters Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark.

Following that the State of Play concluded with a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming titles, where Brainiac takes control of the Justice League, forcing Amanda Waller to recruit the Suicide Squad to “kill the Justice League.” Coming to PS5 on May 26th, 2023.