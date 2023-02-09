Every PSVR 2 Launch Game Confirmed For Release Later This Month

With the upcoming release of the PSVR 2 headset from Sony, we compiled a list of every game that will be available for launch later this month, with over 30 games currently slated to be available on day one.
New hardware always brings with it tons of excitement for players across the globe. The sense of wonder surrounding how good the new system or platform is can only be overtaken by the bigger question—what am I going to be able to play once I get the darn thing?
In order to answer that question, we have listed every game confirmed for the launch (or the “launch window”, which includes titles coming through the end of March 2023) of the PSVR 2 when the headset releases on February 22nd, 2023.
PSVR 2 Games Available at Launch:
- After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
- Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)
- Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)
- Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)
- Cosmonious High (Owlchemy Labs)
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)
- Demeo (Resolution Games)
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)
- Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)
- Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)
- Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)
- Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)
- Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)
- The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)
- The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PSVR and PSVR 2 versions)
- Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)
- NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PSVR 2 upgrade)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)
- Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)
- Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade)
- Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance)
- Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition (ILMxLAB)
- Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade)
- The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)
- Tentacular (Devolver)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)
- Thumper (Drool LLC)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)
- Townsmen VR (Handy Games)
- Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)
- What the Bat (Triband)
- Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)