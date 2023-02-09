Every PSVR 2 Launch Game Confirmed For Release Later This Month

With the upcoming release of the PSVR 2 headset from Sony, we compiled a list of every game that will be available for launch later this month, with over 30 games currently slated to be available on day one.

New hardware always brings with it tons of excitement for players across the globe. The sense of wonder surrounding how good the new system or platform is can only be overtaken by the bigger question—what am I going to be able to play once I get the darn thing?

In order to answer that question, we have listed every game confirmed for the launch (or the “launch window”, which includes titles coming through the end of March 2023) of the PSVR 2 when the headset releases on February 22nd, 2023.

PSVR 2 Games Available at Launch: