Genshin Impact Version 3.6 Brings 2 New Chars & Map Expansion!

The new HoYoVerse Genshin Impact Version 3.6 is going live in a couple of short weeks, but the details include two new playable characters and a new area.

Genshin Impact is the gift that keeps giving, as HoYoVerse is planning on a massive update that should keep players busy for the latter half of April. Genshin Impact Version 3.6 is set to launch on April 12, and players will get to experience the first-ever grand Akademiya celebration as well as have the ability to play as Baizhu and Kaveh for the first time. The packed trailer for the new version 3.6 can be seen below.

In addition to serving as the banner for version 3.6, “A Parade of Providence” lists the new celebration as “A momentous celebration for the Akademiya, this year’s Akademiya Extravaganza is especially lively. With contests and amusements aplenty, meet people from all over Teyvat and join in a time of revelry. The Akademiya Extravaganza features all-new storylines with six new mini-games that reward players with lore surrounding the Sumeru Akademiya and its six great schools.”

Genshin Impact Version 3.6 Key Features

Entirely new map areas of badlands and oasis, ‘Pari’ friends lend you their ability to fly to explore the new areas.

Two main events: the Wisdom Gala and the Interdarshan Championship.

Players can find needed exposition for the Khaenri’ah cataclysm that occurred five hundred years ago, and lore surrounding that.

Five-star Dendro Catalyst user Baizhu and four-star Dendro Claymore wielder Kaveh, as part of the new banner for wishes.

Apep, the “Dragon of Verdure,” who was once the ruler of ancient Sumeru, will now appear in the new Trounce Domain as the powerful weekly boss to defeat.

New Story Quests for Nahida and Baizhu, and a Hangout Quest for Layla will be revealed during Version 3.6.

Genshin Impact 3.6 live stream

In a thrilling digital spectacle, the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream descended upon the official Twitch channel on March 31, 2023, at 8AM (UTC-4), delivering a potent dose of gaming goodness to its eager audience. Fans tuned in to this electric event for an insider’s glimpse into the captivating new content and cutting-edge developments that Version 3.6 has in store.

Throughout the presentation, the showrunners delighted viewers with a smattering of exclusive Genshin Impact codes, ripe for the picking. These tantalizing digital treasures can be redeemed for free Primogems and a treasure trove of other in-game items. Missed out on the live experience? Don’t fret – the 3.6 Livestream has been immortalized on the Genshin Impact YouTube channel for your viewing pleasure.

Genshin Impact 3.6 banners

In the electrifying second act of the 3.6 updates, Baizhu and Kaveh are set to make their grand entrance, flanked by the much-anticipated Ganyu banner rerun. As the freshest Dendro characters to grace Genshin Impact’s ever-expanding pantheon, these two undoubtedly steal the spotlight in Version 3.6.

But let’s not forget the thrilling opening act – Phase 1 of the update – which is primed to stage a triumphant encore for Nilou and Nahida. This dazzling development is a godsend for any players who couldn’t snag these characters during their initial runs. So, get ready to stockpile those Primogems, and prepare to welcome these captivating combatants to your team.

New gadget for Genshin Impact 3.6

Genshin Impact’s 3.6 update is set to unveil a game-changing gadget that will redefine how Travelers traverse Teyvat: meet Sorush. With its uncanny resemblance to a Seele, this innovative contraption doubles as a trusty drone, empowering players to scout uncharted territories, snatch up overworld items, unleash fury upon unsuspecting foes, and access seemingly unreachable locations that mere mortals could only dream of conquering.

Genshin Impact 3.6 enemies

In true Genshin Impact fashion, the masterminds at HoYoverse have crafted yet another major update brimming with formidable foes and thrilling variations for the intrepid Travelers to vanquish. Though the dust has yet to settle on this latest installment, Version 3.6 is already poised to unleash an onslaught of new adversaries for players to face head-on:

Dragon of Verdure

Anemo Hilichurl Rogue

Hydro Hilichurl Rogue

Iniquitous Baptiste

Genshin Impact 3.6 locations

Venture forth into the heart of the desert, and you’ll uncover an enigmatic new area, an enthralling blend of barren wastelands and a tranquil oasis. Marred by ominous Gray Crystals and the insidious Purple Mists, this once-forgotten region is steeped in mystery. As ancient lore whispers, this forsaken landscape was a central battleground during the cataclysmic Khaenri’ah conflict five centuries ago.

To brave this unforgiving terrain and the formidable foes lurking within, intrepid travellers must sharpen their wits and steel their resolve. But fear not, for you won’t face these challenges alone. Enter Pari, your enchanting airborne companion, who will accompany players on this daring expedition into the unknown.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

9ARE6VLJT34H – 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

– 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore KBRE7D4KA2MM – 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

– 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit 7S9X6V4JB2M9 – 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

Eager to claim your Genshin freebies? Keep in mind that you must first reach Adventure Rank 10 or higher to redeem those coveted Genshin codes. Once you’ve achieved this milestone, you’ll have a couple of handy options for snagging those sweet rewards.

First Way: Directly within Genshin Impact:

Open Genshin Impact

Head to the in-game menu

Click ‘settings’ then ‘account’

Select ‘Redeem now’ and enter your code

Find your rewards in the mailbox

Second Way: Through the official miHoYo site:

Head to the miHoYo code redemption site

Log in and select your region

Copy your code into the box and press redeem

Collect the rewards from your mailbox

The full details of the entire Genshin Impact Version 3.6 update can be found on the HoYoVerse website if fans want to take a peek, and the Version 3.6 update goes live on April 12.