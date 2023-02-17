Honkai Star Rail Gets A Release Date On The App Store & Genshin Impact 3.5 Revealed

Genshin Impact is still enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide, and on the coattails of that success comes Honkai Star Rail, which is ‘expected’ to release in two short months.

HoYoverse (formerly named miHoYo) have kept themselves busy implementing quality of-life changes into their worldwide phenomenon, the live-service Genshin Impact, and now their next item in a vast bag of tricks seems to be a title that borrows the visual aesthetic of Genshin but retains its own identity called Honkai Star Rail. The title is now up for pre-registration on the HoYoverse website, with over three million who have registered, but the iOS app store possibly spilled the beans on the release date.

The “Expected April 26, 2023” could either be two things: Honkai Star Rail will release on April 26, or it’s a placeholder for a pushed-back release date considering the huge amount of delays the gaming industry has seen over the past year. Until HoYoverse announces the release date themselves, this news should indeed be taken with a grain of salt, considering the often unpredictable nature of game development.

Genshin Impact Version 3.5 Notes

While Honkai Star Rail is the new kid on the block, Genshin Impact continues to improve things for its vast player base with version 3.5, featuring the Wind Blume Festival and new characters to wish upon in a trailer that can be seen below.

Version 3.5 additions have been provided by HoYoverse, and are as follows:

The Windblume Festival with Collei revisiting Mondstadt and seasonal games

A new Archon Quest featuring the Abyss Order, Kaeya, Dainsleif, and the twin Travelers

A five-star Pyro Claymore user Dehya and a four-star Cryo Polearm user Mika

An updated set of rules for a limited-edition mode of Genius Invokation TCG

One extra Intertwined Fate for each completed Archon Quest as a reward – HoYoverse

Fans of all things HoYoverse can pre-register for Honkai Star Rail on the website for some nifty in-game rewards, and those eagerly awaiting the new Genshin Impact version 3.5 have just over a week to wait until the 1st of March to take part in the Windblume Festival.