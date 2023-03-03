Guides

Genshin Impact Guide: Kaveh Ascension Materials & Talent Materials

Start 3.6 Out Right!
| March 3, 2023
You are going to need this Kaveh farming guide as soon as you find out that the famous Sumeru architect is soon going to be playable in Genshin Impact!

There has been an early leak of Kaveh Ascension Materials and Kaveh Talent Materials, which allow Travelers to farm items before his official release date in the Genshin Impact 3.6 update.

As part of the Genshin Impact 3.6 banners, Kaveh is coming on board. This new 4-star Dendro character will be a valuable addition to the Element of Nature roster. Our farming guide includes all of the ascension and talent materials that you will need to get ahead of Kaveh’s big release for those interested in pulling for Kave

A genius architect, Kaveh, who is also known as the Light of Kshahrewar, was responsible for the opulent Palace of Alcazarzaray. Unfortunately, he has been left bankrupt by unfortunate circumstances and is now living with Alhaitham, who he’s always at odds with. Consider pre-farming for Kaveh now if you’re excited about this new character that can only add to your experience of the game.

There is a collection of Kaveh’s leaked Ascension and Talent materials below. Please note that these documents are based on information that was shared by leakers and may change once he is officially released.

Kaveh Ascension Materials

As a prerequisite to levelling up and ascending Kaveh, you’ll need to face the Jadeplume Terrorshroom and Dendro Hypostases. There are many rare and valuable items that you can get for taking these monsters down, including Nagadus Emerald Slivers, Nagadus Emerald Fragments, Nagadus Emerald Chunks, and Nagadus Emerald Gems.

Players will also need to farm plenty of Mourning Flowers (Sumeru) and Fungal Spores (Floating Fungi). You can see all the Kaveh Materials in the table below:

*Ascension Level*Mora CostMaterials
120,000Nagadus Emerald Sliver x1Mourning Flower x3Fungal Spores x3
240,000Nagadus Emerald Fragment x3Quelled Creeper x2Mourning Flower x10Fungal Spores x15
360,000Nagadus Emerald Fragment x6Quelled Creeper x4Mourning Flower x20Luminescent Pollen x12
480Nagadus Emerald Chunk x3Quelled Creeper x8Mourning Flower x30Luminescent Pollen x18
5100,000Nagadus Emerald Chunk x6Quelled Creeper x12Mourning Flower x45Crystalline Cyst Dust x12
6120,000Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6Quelled Creeper x20Mourning Flower x60Crystalline Cyst Dust 24
Kaveh Talent Materials

The table below lists all of Kaveh’s talent materials, so be sure to secure them all to maximize his damage output.

Talent Materials
Talent Level-Up MaterialsTeachings of Ingenuity x9Guide to Ingenuity x63Philosophies of Ingenuity x114
Common Ascension MaterialsFungal Spores x18Luminescent Pollen x66Crystalline Cyst Dust x93
Weekly Boss Materials???Crown of Insight x3

With the Kaveh Ascension Materials and Talent Materials now outlined, you should have everything you need to dive into Genshin Impact 3.6 and start off strong when it launches. Stay tuned to CGMagazine for more Genshin Impact guides.

