Genshin Impact Guide: Kaveh Ascension Materials & Talent Materials

You are going to need this Kaveh farming guide as soon as you find out that the famous Sumeru architect is soon going to be playable in Genshin Impact!

There has been an early leak of Kaveh Ascension Materials and Kaveh Talent Materials, which allow Travelers to farm items before his official release date in the Genshin Impact 3.6 update.

As part of the Genshin Impact 3.6 banners, Kaveh is coming on board. This new 4-star Dendro character will be a valuable addition to the Element of Nature roster. Our farming guide includes all of the ascension and talent materials that you will need to get ahead of Kaveh’s big release for those interested in pulling for Kave

A genius architect, Kaveh, who is also known as the Light of Kshahrewar, was responsible for the opulent Palace of Alcazarzaray. Unfortunately, he has been left bankrupt by unfortunate circumstances and is now living with Alhaitham, who he’s always at odds with. Consider pre-farming for Kaveh now if you’re excited about this new character that can only add to your experience of the game.

There is a collection of Kaveh’s leaked Ascension and Talent materials below. Please note that these documents are based on information that was shared by leakers and may change once he is officially released.

Kaveh Ascension Materials

As a prerequisite to levelling up and ascending Kaveh, you’ll need to face the Jadeplume Terrorshroom and Dendro Hypostases. There are many rare and valuable items that you can get for taking these monsters down, including Nagadus Emerald Slivers, Nagadus Emerald Fragments, Nagadus Emerald Chunks, and Nagadus Emerald Gems.

Players will also need to farm plenty of Mourning Flowers (Sumeru) and Fungal Spores (Floating Fungi). You can see all the Kaveh Materials in the table below:

*Ascension Level* Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Nagadus Emerald Sliver x1 — Mourning Flower x3 Fungal Spores x3 2 40,000 Nagadus Emerald Fragment x3 Quelled Creeper x2 Mourning Flower x10 Fungal Spores x15 3 60,000 Nagadus Emerald Fragment x6 Quelled Creeper x4 Mourning Flower x20 Luminescent Pollen x12 4 80 Nagadus Emerald Chunk x3 Quelled Creeper x8 Mourning Flower x30 Luminescent Pollen x18 5 100,000 Nagadus Emerald Chunk x6 Quelled Creeper x12 Mourning Flower x45 Crystalline Cyst Dust x12 6 120,000 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6 Quelled Creeper x20 Mourning Flower x60 Crystalline Cyst Dust 24

Kaveh Talent Materials

The table below lists all of Kaveh’s talent materials, so be sure to secure them all to maximize his damage output.

Talent Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Ingenuity x9 Guide to Ingenuity x63 Philosophies of Ingenuity x114 Common Ascension Materials Fungal Spores x18 Luminescent Pollen x66 Crystalline Cyst Dust x93 Weekly Boss Materials ??? Crown of Insight x3

With the Kaveh Ascension Materials and Talent Materials now outlined, you should have everything you need to dive into Genshin Impact 3.6 and start off strong when it launches. Stay tuned to CGMagazine for more Genshin Impact guides.