Rumour: LEGO Pac-Man Arcade Machine Set May Be In The Works

Possible leaks of images of a blurry LEGO Pac-Man Arcade Cabinate set have been circulating the Internet this week, getting fans excited.

Images of a blurry LEGO Pac-Man set have made their way onto the Internet, sparking excitement among fans everywhere. The images show the iconic yellow Pac-Man arcade machine from 1980, complete with joysticks and buttons, two of the four ghosts – Blinky and Clyde – and, of course, Pac-Man himself.

Falconbricks, a LEGO leak account, shared the image on Twitter earlier this week. According to the leak, the set will come with 2650 pieces, cost $269.99, and be released this summer on June 1. The leaked account has been right about leaks in the past, posting about the LEGO Star Wars Endor Speed Chaser and the LEGO Up House set before they were officially announced.

Similar information came from an Instagram account called Brick_clicker. According to the post, the LEGO Pac-Man set will cost $270, come with 2651 pieces, and, just as Falconbricks claims, will be released on June 1. It was posted the same day as Falconbrick’s tweet. Brick_clicker also claimed that the set would be interactive.

At this time, LEGO has not confirmed the leak, but CGMagazine has reached out for comment. Looking at LEGO’s recent releases, a LEGO Pac-Man set doesn’t seem too far-fetched. Since LEGO acquired the Nintendo license, the company has produced several Nintendo sets, such as LEGO Mighty Bowser, the LEGO NES set, and many LEGO Mario sets. The LEGO Company has been focusing heavily on game sets and recently confirmed a series of Sonic LEGO sets to be released this year.

If this set comes to life and is interactive, as fans hope, it would be similar to the LEGO NES set where players could move through the first level as Mario, although much like the rumour, there’s still a lot we don’t know about this potential set. Let’s cross our fingers and hope the leaks are real because if you’re like me, the concept of a Pac-Man LEGO arcade is a blast of nostalgia I can’t wait to try out.