LEGO & Sonic the Hedgehog Team Up For New Product Lineup

LEGO has been on a roll lately with video game themed releases, and they’re not stopping anytime soon with their latest Sonic the Hedgehog line.

Another exciting video game collaboration from LEGO has been announced, this time its Sonic the Hedgehog on the slate. The announcement comes on the heels of other new LEGO sets based on video games with instantly recognizable licenses such as Super Mario, Sony’s Horizon series, and even a set based on the Atari 2600 console have been released. After the success that was 2021’s Green Hill Zone set from LEGO Ideas, fans can gear up as favourite Sonic the Hedgehog characters Dr. Eggman, Tails, Amy, and, of course, the blue blur himself on stages reminiscent of zones from the hit SEGA franchise.

Chief Business & Brand Officer at SEGA of America, Ivo Gerscovich said, “The LEGO Group is the leader in play, and the perfect partner to bring exciting stories, iconic characters & environments from the Sonic universe to life in fans’ living rooms globally. Through our creative collaboration with the LEGO Group, Sonic fans of all generations can use their imaginations to play out their favourite Sonic moments, and we can’t wait to see their awesome creations.”

The new LEGO collaboration with Sonic the Hedgehog comes in four new sets, ranging in levels of complexity and piece count:

LEGO + Sonic The Hedgehog Set Info

Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge (76990) – comes with 292 total pieces, and three characters. Starts at $34.99 USD.

– comes with 292 total pieces, and three characters. Starts at $34.99 USD. Sonic the Hedgehog Tails’s Workshop and Tornado Plane (76991) – comes with 376 total pieces, and includes other popular character Tails and workshop pieces to build the Tornado Plane. Starts at $39.99 USD.

– comes with 376 total pieces, and includes other popular character Tails and workshop pieces to build the Tornado Plane. Starts at $39.99 USD. Sonic the Hedgehog Amy’s Animal Rescue Island (76992) – comes with 388 total pieces, and is the first to not include Sonic himself. But, it does give fans new character Amy Rose and Tails with other pieces pulled straight from the series. Starts at $49.99 USD.

– comes with 388 total pieces, and is the first to not include Sonic himself. But, it does give fans new character Amy Rose and Tails with other pieces pulled straight from the series. Starts at $49.99 USD. Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge (76994) – the largest set in the release comes with 802 pieces, and includes Sonic, Amy, a plethora of baddie characters, Dr. Eggman, and MANY pieces to recreate SEGA greatness. Starts at $99.99 USD.

The exciting collaboration is set to launch this August, with the four new sets already listed on LEGO’s website—but if you can’t wait to build your own levels, you can find the original Green Hill Zone set in stores now.