LEGO 2K Drive Announced For ALL Platforms, Releasing In May

Bricks On The Road
| March 22, 2023
Seemingly out of nowhere, LEGO 2K Drive was not only surprisingly announced, but fans also have a release date, and it will be available for all gaming platforms.

the LEGO brand has delved into almost every genre of popular video games. There was LEGO Rock Band, a version of open world sandbox with LEGO City Undercover, a LEGO type of Super Smash Bros with LEGO Brawl, and now the popular brand has jumped into ANOTHER huge genre with LEGO 2K Drive. This is a new horizon for LEGO, and with Visual Concepts at the wheel of development under the 2K Games banner, this may be one worth looking into.

This rendition of the LEGO brand will also reportedly come in three separate editions, detailed by Gematsu:

  • Standard Edition – available for $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, $59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.
  • Awesome Edition – available for $99.99, and Includes extra goodies such as a new vehicle, vehicle flair, in-game mini-figure, and the Year 1 Drive Pass.
  • Awesome Rivals Edition – available for $119.99, and Includes multiple vehicles, a vehicle flair, multiple in-game mini-figures, and the Year 1 Drive Pass.

While not many other details are announced, the ‘Year 1 Drive Pass’ will likely function as a type of Fortnite Battle Pass and will include all content for the year after the launch goes live, which includes a new area to explore, new vehicles, new customization options and new themes.

Players will also be able to build their own vehicles from the ground up with 1000 LEGO pieces, with Visual Concepts’ focus on creativity, players can likely build iconic video game cars like Halo‘s Warthog or even the Batmobile, which may already come as an option due to the popularity of the LEGO Batman series. There will also be a vast multiplayer component, including SPLIT screen co-op, so LEGO 2K Drive keeps it in the living room if fans don’t want to play online.

LEGO 2K Drive will reportedly launch on May 19 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch and PC.

