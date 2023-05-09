Summer 2023 Gaming Showcase Lineup Schedule & Rumors

While most of the major players have their showcase lineup set for this summer, several—like PlayStation and Nintendo—have gamers stirring the rumour mill over when we will hear from them next.

Even though E3 2023 was cancelled, there are still a ton of events coming for gamers to get excited about. As video game developers and publishers begin to set their lineups and schedule when they plan on showing their games off to the world, we also still have questions about some of the industry’s biggest names, like Nintendo and PlayStation, and when they will peak their head out and show us something new.

Here is the full list of all of the confirmed events coming for the Summer of 2023:

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase

Kicking things off in the realm of virtual reality, the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is coming on June 1st at 1:00 PM EST. With games slowly trickling onto the platform and the newest competition in the PlayStation VR2, Meta should plan for a solid lineup of games.

IGN Summer of Gaming

IGN’s Summer of Gaming is returning for its fourth year with an entire month of announcements, spanning June 1st-30th. As more of a slower-paced, exclusive reveals and interviews show, plan on seeing several things trickle out across the month from IGN.

Guerilla Collective Showcase

The Guerilla Collective Showcase will begin on Wednesday, June 7th at Noon EST with a “truckload” of announcements after announcing over 40 games last year.

Summer Game Fest

With the cancellation of E3, Geoff Keighley has firmly grasped onto the Summer’s premiere gaming showcase, with his own Summer Game Fest coming all day on Thursday, June 8th. Geoff always has a few curveballs ready to go, so this should be a fun one for sure.

Devolver Digital’s annual wacky showcase will also take place during the Summer Game Fest festivities.

Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct

Starting at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday, June 11th, Microsoft will present its own Xbox Games Showcase lineup, followed immediately by a presentation from their partners at Bethesda, who will be showing off the highly-anticipated Starfield with its own Direct ahead of its September release.

An extended Xbox Games Showcase will also air on Tuesday, June 13th at 1:00 PM EST, with deeper dives into everything shown on the 11th.

PC Gaming Show

Following Microsoft’s Xbox Game Showcase and Starfield Direct on Sunday, June 11th, is the PC Gaming Show presented by PC Gamer. Always a winner for those PC users wanting to see what crazy indies or bigger releases will make their way to PC before hitting consoles. The PC Gaming Show is annually a treat.

Future Games Show

After the PC Gaming Show, the sister site to PC Gamer is throwing its own showcase with the Future Game Show coming on Sunday, June 11th, from the team at GamesRadar+. A great place to find some of those castaways who didn’t make it into the other showcase lineups, the Future Games Show is certainly worth a watch.

Ubisoft Forward Live

After being the nail in E3 2023’s coffin, Ubisoft is moving forward with their own event for the first time, with Ubisoft Forward Live coming Monday, June 12th, in Los Angeles.

Upload VR Showcase

Continuing with the VR announcements following the Meta Quest Showcase, we should see several more titles that may come to PSVR 2 and Vive and other platforms on June 14th for the UploadVR Showcase.

THQ Nordic Digital Showcase

On August 11th, 2023, at 3:00 PM EST, expect the third annual THQ Nordic Digital Showcase to have a ton of surprises, as the Embracer Group-owned game publisher has been acquiring intellectual properties faster than ever.

Gamescom Opening Night Live

After opening the year with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, he has also partnered with Gamescom for their Opening Night Live presentation for the past few years. Starting at 2:00 PM EST on August 22nd, this event will surely bring several games from our friends over in Europe, as well as tons of other surprises Geoff has saved in his back pocket.

Future Games Show @ Gamescom

Also returning to close out the summer, the folks over at GamesRadar+ will partner with Gamescom to present another Future Games Show on August 23rd.

Additionally, PlayStation and Nintendo should have some sort of presence this Summer, with several opportunities to pop their State of Play or Direct presentations out for gamers to enjoy. It’s been confirmed that Nintendo will attend Gamescom, which could be a place for them to fit in if they don’t have their usual June E3 Direct per usual as is rumoured.

Reportedly set for the week of May 21st or earlier, the next PlayStation State of Play is rumoured to be happening sooner than usual in terms of E3 festivities, with the potential for an announcement on the Konami exclusivity of Silent Hill, Metal Gear Solid, and Castlevania being heavily rumoured again.

Outside of those two, the Wholesome Direct will also showcase several sweet, cuddly games sometime in June as well.