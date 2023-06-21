new pikmin 4 gameplay & characters shown at nintendo direct

At the Nintendo Direct today, Pikmin 4 received more gameplay while also revealing some new characters. Pikmin 1+2 was also announced and is available now on the Nintendo eShop.

With an upcoming release date of July 21st, 2023, Pikmin 4 got a deeper look at the Nintendo Direct into some of the gameplay systems, mechanics, and characters fans can expect from the newest entry in the series that hasn’t had a mainline release in ten years. New mini-game battles, glowing night-time Pikmin, treasures that your dog friend, Oatchi, can carry—like a Game Boy Advance SP—and more are coming to the real-time strategy and puzzle series from Nintendo.

Here is the official descriptor from Nintendo for the gameplay, as well as the new Dandori Battles:

“Welcome to the Rescue Corps. In this game, you are the newest recruit, and you’ll customize your character before setting off to meet the capable Rescue Pup Oatchi and the plant-like creatures called Pikmin. New to the series? Don’t worry – this is a great entry point for anyone that wants to learn more about Pikmin. Collect treasures around the planet to fix the Rescue Corp’s spaceship’s radar and open new areas to explore, including underground caves, where a completely different environment from the surface awaits. Pikmin 4 also features Dandori Battles – try to collect more objects than your opponent within the time limit to win and save the castaway. Plus, for the first time in the Pikmin series, you can eventually set out for night expeditions. But nightfall sends creatures into a frenzy, so stay alert. Thankfully, you’ll come across the new Glow Pikmin to drive them away. Much more awaits on this uncharted planet.”

A demo of Pikmin 4 will also be available to download for free starting on June 28th, 2023. Nintendo also announced “HD versions” of the first two Pikmin games, and with the release of Pikmin 3 Deluxe a few years ago, this means all of the mainline Pikmin titles are soon to be available on the Nintendo Switch. With a bundle selling for $49.99 or each selling individually for $29.99, these first two games are available now on the Nintendo eShop, in classic shadow drop fashion, or are getting a physical version on September 22nd, 2023.