Everything Announced During the February Nintendo Direct

After what has felt like a literal eternity, Nintendo debuted its first Direct for 2023, and it came out strong with an impressive—and surprising showcase of games. Here is our compiled list of everything that was announced during the Feb 8th, 2023 Nintendo Direct.

Pikmin 4

Nintendo came out of the gate hot with a gameplay showcase of Pikmin 4, highlighting the game’s new close-up camera and signature Pikmin gameplay. They also showed off some of the new gameplay for the fourth adventure, such as Ice Pikmin and a new Poochie-style companion. They capped the trailer with some fearsome boss encounters, a short look at the new crew, and possibly a surprising new mode. Pikmin 4 will be available on July 21st, 2023.

Splatoon 4 DLC

The first reveal of Splatoon 3‘s paid DLC, Including two waves of content–the first wave sends players back to Inkopolis Square —the main area from the first game—featuring all the shops and features from the main game and even performances from the Squid Sisters during Splatfest. Nintendo also teased the second wave featuring a new Octoling-based story mode titled “Side Order.” The first wave will be available in the Spring of 2023, while the second wave will come out “in the future.”

Gameboy Games coming to Nintendo Switch Online

After a lot of rumours and speculation, Nintendo is adding Gameboy and Gameboy Advance games to the Nintendo Switch Online service. Games include Tetris, Super Mario Land 2: Six Golden Coins, Link’s Awakening DX, Gargoyle’s Quest, Game and Watch Gallery 3, Alone in the Dark, Return of Samus, Wario Land 3, and Kirby’s Dream Land. With Gameboy, Gameboy Pocket, and Gameboy Color styles available.

Players with the basic Nintendo Switch Online service will be able to access the Gameboy library. However, the GBA games will be part of the Switch Online Expansion Pass. The games available at launch will be Super Mario Advance 3, Warioware Inc Mega Microgame, Kuru Kuru Kururin, Mario Kart Super Circuit, Mario and Luigi Superstar Saga, and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap. All these games will be available after the Direct.

New Story mode for Kirby’s Return to Dreamland

Magalor’s Epilogue: The Interdimensional Traveler will be available to let players take the role of Magalor in a somewhat RPG-style platformer, as you gain magic points and use them to unlock Magalors magical abilities. A demo for Kirby’s Return to Dreamland featuring the first few levels of the game will be available after the Direct. The game is set to release on Feb. 24th, 2023.

Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass

Nintendo showcased details for the new Waves of DLC for Fire Emblem: Engage. Wave 2 will introduce

Hector, Soren, and Camilla as new Emblems. Wave 3 will bring Chrom and Robin as a duo-spirit utilizing attack and magic; and Veronica, who can summon other Emblems, to the board. All new Emblems will be available in new missions. Nintendo also teased a new story titled “Fell Xenolouge” as part of Wave 4. Wave two is available today.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Nintendo showed off a bit of gameplay for the Bayonetta prequel, showing the co-op puzzle-solving exploration and combat that utilizes both characters. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon will be available on Switch on March 17th, 2023.

Metroid Prime Remastered

Another release that followed a mountain of rumours and speculation. Metroid Prime Remaster brings the iconic Gamecube game back in glorious HD and seemingly with lightning-fast load times between rooms—who needs a PS5, am I right? Adding new modern updates like dual-stick movement, or players can choose to play it in classic mode. The digital version released after the Direct, but the physical version is slated for a Feb. 22nd, 2023 release.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Wave 4 DLC

Nintendo didn’t show much beyond a new course based on Yoshi’s Island and the addition of Birdo as a playable racer. This new wave of DLC is expected for Spring 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Direct Headlines

Volume 3 of Xenoblade Chronicles 3

New character and a new solo hero battle mode. The brief reveal of the new story campaign coming in Volume 4. Volume 3 will be available on Feb 15th, 2023.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central

Years after the Samba de Amigo series, Nintendo showcased some of the ridiculous features of this famous maraca-shaking game. Featuring 40 songs from a wide variety of genres, online functionality and more. Available Summer 2023.

Fashion Dreamer

Similar to the [Style Savy] series, players will seek to become a fashion influencer, by creating unique outfits and share them with in-game NPCs and even other players online. The game has a tentative 2023 release date.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

Showing off some of the new gameplay features for this upcoming DLC for Dead Cells, players will be able to team up with Alucard and Richter Belmont to explore the hallowed halls of Castlevania, wield iconic weapons like the Vampire Killer, and even face off against Death and Dracula himself.

TRON: Identity

an upcoming puzzle-based visual novel set within the Tron universe. The game has a release date of April 2023.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

The iconic Nintendo DS detective game will allow players to play as the ghost of a dead detective, stop time, solve mysteries and even prevent new crimes from occurring.

Disney Illusion Island

Nintendo showcased a bit of the gameplay for this old-school-style platformer featuring incredible animation and gameplay reminiscent of Rayman: Origins. The game will be available on July 28th, 2023.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

A narrative-based game that will challenge players to look into the future, and choose from various branching paths and decide the world’s fate. Harmony: The Fall of Reverie will release in June 2023

Octopath Traveller II

Nintendo showed off a little more gameplay and announced a new demo covering the first hours of the game that will be out today.

We 🖤 Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie

A remaster of the We 🖤 Katamari game released on PlayStation 2, with some bonus content where you play as a young King of the Cosmos.

Omega Strikers

What looks to be a Hero-based Air Hockey-style, online multiplayer game. Pre-orders for this free-to-play game are open now, but the game will release on April 27th.

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection

Remaster of all three Eterian Odyssey games, players will be able to venture, catalogue and battle in the dungeons once again on June 1st, 2023.

June 1st release

Advance Wars 1+2 ReBoot Camp

After a long but necessary delay, the game is set to release on April 21, 2023, with online multiplayer, level creator and more!

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code

Showcased a little during the 2022 VGAs, this game looks like a mash-up of Phoenix Wright and Persona, where players battle with logic. The game will be available on June 30th, 2023.

Baten Kaidos I & II Remaster

A remaster of the criminally underrated GameCube RPG is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch. Utilizing a card-based battle system, and an incredible fantasy story, the Baten Kaidos collection will be available in the Summer of 2023.

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl who Steals Time

the followup to the amazing 3DS game adding new Animal Crossing: New Horizons world and home customization features. Coming 2023.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

While Nintendo and Level-5 didn’t give any details outside a brief reveal trailer, they assured us a new mystery would begin.

Additional Game releases include:

Minecraft Legends (Apr. 18, 2023),

Blanc (Feb 14. 2023),

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Apr. 14, 2023)

Have a Nice Death (Mar. 22, 2023)

WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros (Available Now)

Tales of Symphonia Remastered (Feb.17 2023)