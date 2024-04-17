All The Big Announcements From The Nintendo April 2024 Indie World Direct

After a surprise announcement, Nintendo has showcased another number of unique indie titles heading the Nintendo Switch. Here’s everything that was announced during the April 17th, 2024 Nintendo Indie World Direct.

Little Kitty Big City

From Double Dagger Studio, players take on the role of a little kitty and explore a vibrant city, helping other animals along the way—there’s even a hat collection. Little Kitty Big City releases May 9, 2024

YARS Rising

YARS Rising is the newest entry in the YARS series, now taking the form of a Metroidvania from Wayforward and Atari. Featuring a stunning neon, cel-shaded aesthetic to fit the cyberpunk action, players will run, jump, sneak, and hack their way through waves of robotic and alien enemies as you slowly unravel a complex secret shrouded in intrigue. No release date has been set for Yars Rising, with only a tentative 2024 announced.

Refind Self: The Personality Test Game

A unique-looking side-scrolling narrative game where you play as an android looking to discover who you are. There are no right or wrong choices on this puzzle-solving journey, and every decision you make reveals a little more about who you are. Refind Self: The Personality Test Game launches on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive in Summer 2024.

Sticky Business

In this cozy sim, you’ll run your own sticker business create stickers based on customer requests and ship them off, slowly learning more about your customers as you go. Sticky Business releases as a timed console exclusive after the Direct.

ANTONBLAST

A spiritual successor to WarioLand 4, players will smash their way through levels in explosive, destructive fun. This game is a dynamic action platformer that combines destructive action with gorgeous hand-drawn pixel art. ANTONBLAST releases Nov.12 with a demo made available after the Direct.

Valley Peaks

In this first-person exploration game, you’ll play as a frog exploring a vast valley. Players will jump, climb and even use their tongue to brave mountains and valleys, and overcome seemingly impossible challenges. No release date has been set, but Valley Peaks is set to release this year.

Loreli and the Laser Eyes

Announced last year, this Nintendo Indie World Direct showed off a little more gameplay for the upcoming non-linear puzzle game developed by the team behind Sayonara Wild Hearts. This third-person adventure features over 100 handcrafted puzzles with shifting mechanics and perspectives, each of which leads players closer to deciphering the enigma. Loreli and the Laser Eyes releases on Switch May 16th, 2024.

Europa

A unique-looking action-exploration game evoking the style of Studio Ghibli, players will fly through breathtaking landscapes and solve puzzles to uncover the secrets of a fallen civilization. Europa releases on Nintendo Switch later this year with a demo being made available after the Direct.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

A roguelike Beat Em’ Up featuring everyone’s favourite mutated reptilian brothers. Players will travel through reality-bending portals to rescue the kidnapped Master Splinter. Abilities reset every run, but permanent upgrades can be unlocked with a special in-game currency. Featuring solo and online co-op play. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate launches July 2024 as a timed console exclusive

Cat Quest III

The sequel to the beloved action RPG, Cat Quest III looks much more expansive, and with an incredibly unique art-style world to explore. Players will you’ll play as a swashbuckling feline privateer, sailing the Purribean in search of the North Star. Cat Quest III releases on Nintendo Switch on Aug 8, 2024.

stitch.

A unique embroidery-based puzzle game. stitch. challenges players to create beautiful embroidery patterns by solving puzzles (called Hoops) of varying difficulty and sizes. stitch. released on Nintendo Switch after the Direct.

Steamworld Heist II

In the long-awaited sequel to Steamworld Heist, players will explore a vast sea and engage in real-time nautical battles while exploring the world in 2D side-scrolling action featuring intense turn-based gunfights, where bullets can ricochet with deadly precision. Steamworld Heist II launches on Nintendo Switch on Aug 8th, 2024.

In addition to the featured titles listed above, the presentation included a montage of even more indie games in the pipeline for Nintendo Switch, including: