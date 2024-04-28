No Rest for the Wicked Preview – Shaping Up to Be a Genre Innovator

No Rest for the Wicked is a new Isometric Souls-Like ARPG from developer Moon Studios. Best known for their excellent platformer Ori and the Blind Forest, Moon Studios aims to revolutionize the ARPG genre with this unique take on the long-standing genre. As a brand-new IP, No Rest for the Wicked features a unique setting, aesthetic, and combat system not typically seen in an isometric ARPG. Currently in Early Access on Steam, No Rest for the Wicked is an interesting twist on the standard formula.

No Rest for the Wicked sets players on an adventure as a Cerim, a holy world sent to the Island of Isola Scara to find the source of a plague that has overtaken the Island. The world-building and level design of No Rest for the Wicked is one of the stand-out features of the title. With a beautiful, painterly aesthetic, the world is absolutely gorgeous to explore. Likewise, the character models offer a unique style that fits perfectly with the world they inhabit.

The level design in No Rest for the Wicked invites exploration. Each area of the Early Access build offers a unique and sprawling landscape for players to explore, inviting the player to look in every nook and cranny for resources and loot. Every area feels unique and exceptionally well laid out, creating a sense of progression as new areas become unlocked the more the player spends time traversing and uncovering new ways to navigate the landscape.

“The world-building and level design of No Rest for the Wicked is one of the stand-out features of the title.”

Regarding resources, No Rest for the Wicked offers robust crafting and progression systems, including everything from potions and food to armour and even town reconstruction. Sanctum, which works as the player’s base of operation, is an upgradable space that works in tandem with the character progression systems. All of the major upgrades done to Sanctum either help the character upgrade their gear and items or work to make moving around Sanctum an easier experience. It’s a smart system that makes every venture into the wilderness to collect resources feel rewarding.

The only critique of the Sanctum upgrade system is the time required after submitting the work order. While this is a buy-to-play title, this particular limitation feels straight out of a mobile free-to-play handbook. It simply feels at odds with the crafting and progressions systems. As for the rest of the crafting systems, these are an array of rich, deep systems that are the backbone of player progression. Again, these are well thought out and, for the most part, easy to understand and use.

There is also a housing system that I’ve not unlocked at the time of writing. However, from what the developers and other players have shared, this system will further aid player progression by offering more efficient ways to craft and store items. Storage, for example, is currently a sore spot for a lot of players, and housing offers some relief for the massive quantities of resources gathered in the world.

“Combat in No Rest for the Wicked is much more Souls-Like than Diablo.”

On the note of sore spots, It’s worth noting that Moon Studios has been incredibly quick to address bugs and quality-of-life issues based on player feedback. Only a week into early access, No Rest for the Wicked has already seen six hotfixes, with more slated at a breakneck pace. It’s impressive and speaks to the care that Moon Studios has put into No Rest for the Wicked.

The final note on systems is regarding the combat systems of No Rest for the Wicked. When people typically see the tag ARPG, it’s natural to think of titles like Diablo or Path of Exile. Understandably so, these have been the staple titles of the genre since its inception. While it does feel like Moon Studios hopes to innovate the genre, it is worth noting that combat in No Rest for the Wicked is nothing like the ARPGs the genre is defined by. This isn’t a critique of No Rest for the Wicked or the ARPG genre as much as it’s a desire to clarify what the former is.

Combat in No Rest for the Wicked is much more Souls-Like than Diablo. It is more an Isometric Souls-Like RPG than an ARPG. Combat is deliberate and slow and requires dodge, block and perry to be effective. For those coming from titles like Diablo or POE, it’s important to set your expectations correctly as it relates to combat. If you’re expecting that fast-paced, seizure-inducing light show of a typical ARPG, No Rest for the Wicked isn’t that.

“These are an array of rich, deep systems that are the backbone of player progression.”

However, this isn’t a critique. Combat in No Rest for the Wicked is impressively sophisticated and requires attention and focus. While it is a departure from the standard button mashing of an ARPG, in its place is a system that leverages full usage of the robust crafting and progression systems that are present.

After nearly 9 hours of game time, No Rest for the Wicked is an impressive title and also a work in progress. There are still some systems that could use refinement, and at the moment, the learning curve for those coming from more traditional ARPGs is still a bit steep and might be a turn-off to some.

My encouragement would be to stick it out. Work through the discomfort because once players spend some time understanding the rhythm of combat and the importance of crafting, it’s a delightful experience. If Moon Studios can continue to listen to the fan feedback and continue to refine the experience, No Rest for the Wicked really could be the innovation of the Genre that Moon Studios is aiming for.