What’s Coming To Prime Gaming For June 2023?

As a part of Amazon Prime’s subscription, Prime Gaming offers new and exciting new titles every month for download, with June 2023 getting Neverwinter Nights and some wholesome goodness.

Starting June 1st, Prime Gaming members will have a new slate of games on Amazon Luna, including Batman: Arkham Knight, Citizen Sleeper, Monster Harvest, and SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition. More titles will be coming soon, so keep a close eye to see what else will come to Amazon Luna subscribers as well through the Prime Gaming offerings as an Amazon Prime user!

With another month comes another set of hot, new games straight off the press! Here is everything you can grab for June 2023 if you’re a Prime Gaming subscriber:

June 1 – Sengoku 2

June 1 – Mutation Nation

June 8 – Soccer Brawl

June 8 – Over Top

June 15 – The Super Spy

June 15 – Top Hunter

June 15 – SteamWorld Dig 2

June 22 – Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

June 22 – Autonauts

June 22 – Revita

June 29 – Roguebook

June 29 – Once Upon a Jester

June 29 – Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf

As a bonus to Prime Gaming subscribers, the following games are AVAILABLE NOW as part of May’s offerings:

Beasts of Maravilla Island

Tiny Robots Recharged

DKO: Divine Knockout

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows

Double Kick Heroes

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King

Calico

Additionally, Prime Gaming members have until June 21st to claim the Wings of Wrath drop for World of Tanks, while Amazon Gaming Week, which is slated to go from May 22nd-28th, is almost over, so make sure to grab an assortment of deals, promotions, and content dedicated to gamers of all levels. Take advantage of a wide variety of gaming deals, including games, gaming PC hardware and components, PC peripherals, and more!