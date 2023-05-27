News

What’s Coming To Prime Gaming For June 2023?

Neverwinter Nights & Some Wholesome Goodness
Steven Green | May 27, 2023
World of Tanks to Receive Free Spoils of War Ambitious Story DLC 1

As a part of Amazon Prime’s subscription, Prime Gaming offers new and exciting new titles every month for download, with June 2023 getting Neverwinter Nights and some wholesome goodness.

Starting June 1st, Prime Gaming members will have a new slate of games on Amazon Luna, including Batman: Arkham Knight, Citizen Sleeper, Monster Harvest, and SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition. More titles will be coming soon, so keep a close eye to see what else will come to Amazon Luna subscribers as well through the Prime Gaming offerings as an Amazon Prime user!

Whats Coming To Prime Gaming For June 2023 23052605 1

With another month comes another set of hot, new games straight off the press! Here is everything you can grab for June 2023 if you’re a Prime Gaming subscriber:

  • June 1 – Sengoku 2 
  • June 1 – Mutation Nation
  • June 8 – Soccer Brawl
  • June 8 – Over Top
  • June 15 – The Super Spy
  • June 15 – Top Hunter
  • June 15 – SteamWorld Dig 2
  • June 22 Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • June 22 – Autonauts
  • June 22 – Revita
  • June 29 – Roguebook
  • June 29 – Once Upon a Jester
  • June 29 Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf
Whats Coming To Prime Gaming For June 2023 23052605 2

As a bonus to Prime Gaming subscribers, the following games are AVAILABLE NOW as part of May’s offerings:

  • Beasts of Maravilla Island
  • Tiny Robots Recharged
  • DKO: Divine Knockout
  • Tandem: A Tale of Shadows
  • Double Kick Heroes
  • Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
  • Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King
  • Calico

Additionally, Prime Gaming members have until June 21st to claim the Wings of Wrath drop for World of Tanks, while Amazon Gaming Week, which is slated to go from May 22nd-28th, is almost over, so make sure to grab an assortment of deals, promotions, and content dedicated to gamers of all levels. Take advantage of a wide variety of gaming deals, including games, gaming PC hardware and components, PC peripherals, and more!

File Under: Prime Gaming
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

lenovo legion pro 7i laptop review 23050805 1

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Laptop Review

The Legion Pro 7i Gaming Laptop packs a punch with its RTX 4080 and i9…

F1 23 preview 1

F1 23 (PC) Preview

F1 23 continues Codemasters’ legacy with EA, delivering familiar thrills and new modes bringing heart…

steelseries arctis nova 7 wireless review 23050805 2

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Headset Review

SteelSeries sets a new standard for high-end gaming headsets with the Arctis Nova 7 Wireless,…

gollum 3

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS5) Review 

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a great idea, but a frustrating experience.

RTX4060 6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Founders Edition GPU Review

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB GPU is a solid mid-range contender with…