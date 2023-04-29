Amazon Prime Gaming Adds 15 Games Into Its Wealthy May Lineup

Prime Gaming is still a growing gaming subscription service that adds new titles to its library each month, and for May, it brings 15 new titles for subscribers.

As each month draws to a close, streaming subscription services have to alter their libraries to keep things fresh for consumers. Prime Gaming is no different, and although it is a budding streaming service (compared to Prime Video), it continues to add notable titles each month to back up the Amazon Game Studio exclusive MMORPG Lost Ark offerings distributed each month with the subscription.

This time around, Prime Gaming gives subscribers a whopping 15 games to add to growing backlogs for the month of May, including a notable Star Wars offering to prepare gamers for May 4th.

Prime Gaming Offerings for May 2023

May 4 – STAR WARS: Rogue Squadron 3D

May 4 – Super Sidekicks

May 4 – Samurai Shodown IV

May 11 – Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition

May 11 – Lake

May 11 – Robo Army

May 11 – Last Resort

May 18 – Kardboard Kings

May 18 – The Almost Gone

May 18 – 3 Count Bout

May 18 – Alpha Mission 2

May 25 – Lila’s Sky Ark

May 25 – Agatha Knife

May 25 – King of the Monsters 2

May 25 – Kizuna Encounter

(Note: all games mentioned above are available straight from the Amazon Games App, but Lila’s Sky Ark needs a Legacy Games Code to function, and more info can be found on the Legacy Games website regarding obtaining it.)

Besides the above offerings, Prime Gaming is also gifting Genshin Impact players the seventh Prime Bundle included with a subscription which includes 60 Primogems, 8 Hero’s Wits and 5 Bountiful Years until May 3. Elder Scrolls Online fans that also subscribe to Prime Gaming can snag some free goodies as well by claiming the Dragon Slayer Buble, featuring the Ancient Dragon Hunter Arms Pack and Ancient Dragon Hunter Wolf Pet for FREE.

While these are just the main offerings for May 2023 on Prime Gaming, there is so much more offered through the service. Fans looking to get the most out of their subscription can visit the official Prime Gaming website for more info.