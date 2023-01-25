The Elder Scrolls Online To Get Shadow Over Morrowind Saga in 2023

During the Elder Scrolls Online 2023 Global Reveal, the latest chapter was announced, taking players back to Morrowind in a region that hasn’t been explored by players since 1994.

To begin the Shadow Over Morrowind saga, the Scribes of Fate DLC launches March 13, 2023, for PC/Mac, and March 28, 2023, for Xbox and PlayStation consoles and will feature two new four-player PvE dungeons. Players will battle their way past the twisted acolytes of the Scribes of Mora in Scrivener’s Hall or contend with the temporal magics of Bal Sunnar.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom is coming later this year with a PC and Mac release on June 5th, as well as a console release on June 20th. While this isn’t the first time Elder Scrolls Online has ventured into the realm of the dark elves, this is the first time back in the region of Morrowind around the city of Necrom since The Elder Scrolls: Arena.

With this expansion comes Elder Scrolls Online’s seventh playable character class — The Arcanist. Utilizing powers from the Apocrypha, this class comes with new builds and abilities, such as a spell that allows the player to open a temporary portal with which they can open up the battlefield or get creative with exploration.

The main antagonist from this alien-like region actually comes in the form of a well-known Daedric prince from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’s Dragonborn DLC. The tentacled menace matches this realm’s lore and aesthetic, with its mushroom trees and dark temples, in a purely Cthulhu-esque fashion.

Two new companions were also announced — the quiet and reserved Argonian warden who is trying to find himself, as well as the Redguard professor who gives off a mix of Willy Wonka and Dumbledore.

Finally, to end the presentation, an “endless dungeon with a buddy” was teased for the end of the year following the Shadows Over Morrowind DLC and all-new Necrom chapter.