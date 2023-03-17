New Swarm Trailer Features An Unsettling Billie Eilish

Prime Video’s newest exclusive series, Swarm, has released today and has given fans an inside look at Billie Eilish’s acting debut in the new trailer.

A new trailer has been released today for the Donald Glover-created series Swarm to coincide with the series’ launch today, and a surprise appearance from Billie Eilish greeted fans at the gate. Grammy Award-Winning Eilish adopts the persona of a hypnotist called Eva while conversing with Dominique Fishback‘s character, Dre, in what seems to be a tense scene. The trailer can be seen below (thanks to E!).

Swarm is a psychological horror series created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, and stars Dominique Fishback as Dre, a star-struck and obsessed fan of a Beyoncé Knowles-like pop star called Ni’jah (portrayed by Nirine S. Brown), that’s also inspired by the singer. Interestingly enough, the opening episode cue card lets the audience know the fandom resemblance is not a coincidence with “Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events, is intentional.”

Swarm has received a ‘generally favourable’ review score from Metacritic, raking in a 70% so far and is the first project Donald Glover has been a part of since the critically acclaimed series Atlanta. While the series deifnitely pokes fun at the ‘BeyHive’ fandom cultivated by Beyoncé, real world issues such as Ticketmaster’s stranglehold on the ticketing industry are explored as well, briefly touching upon the ongoing impossibility of affording tickets for pop star concerts, echoing the sentiment of the latest Taylor Swift “Eras” tour debacle.

Swarm is a hybrid psychological horror/comedy series. It is available to watch right now exclusively on Prime Video and has a limited run of seven episodes. Fans can check out the entire star-loaded cast on their IMDb page and can check out their official Twitter for more information.