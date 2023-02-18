Whitethorn Games Reveals Upcoming Wholesome Games And New Gameplay At Showcase

Whitethorn Games announced several games today during their Winter Showcase, including Magical Delicacy, Kernel Hearts, and more. New gameplay was shown for several upcoming titles as well.

Today, Whitethorn Games, publisher of inclusive, accessible, low-stress games such as Lake, Calico, and Wytchwood, premiered their annual Whitethorn Games Winter Showcase.

During the event, the team revealed three new, upcoming games—Magical Delicacy, SkateFish, and Kernel Hearts—and showed a behind-the-scenes look featuring new gameplay for Botany Manor and Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island.

A Nintendo Switch release date was announced for Kana Quest, while new gameplay was revealed for Whalefall, and Tinselfly. Sales were announced for Calico and RE:CALL, as well as new merch available at the Whitethorn Games shop. And finally, Usability and Accessibility Specialist Britt Dye, provided a look at the company’s accessibility practices and features in some of their upcoming titles.

The following is a list of all of the announcements with dates, information, and links given from the Whitethorn Games Winter Showcase:

Additionally, APICO recently released Update 2.0, called I Can’t Bee-lieve it’s Not Butter(flies)! Calico recently released its Pawsome Edition on PC and consoles. Princess Farmer makes its way over to Android and iOS and RE:CALL launched on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in January.

New merch, including new a new Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island hoodie, a new Whitethorn Games crewneck sweatshirt and beanie, a new Princess Farmer tank top, and new pins for Botany Manor and Mythwrecked. You can purchase those, as well as the publisher’s extensive collection of apparel, pins, and other merchandise, including the remaining stock of the highly-requested Calico Pudgems and Teacup plushies, at the official Whitethorn Game website.

RE:CALL and Calico are on sale at a 30% discount on the Nintendo Switch eShop until February 23rd and on Steam until February 21st.

The Whitethorn Games Winter Showcase premiered today, February 18th, 2023, at 1:00 PM EST on the Whitethorn Games YouTube channel.