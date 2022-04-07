Canadian Indie Game Awards 2022 Winners Revealed

It’s a big week for the Canadian Game Awards as it’s this Friday, but that’s tomorrow, in addition to the ceremony the team behind the award show is hosting the first-ever Canadian Indie Game Awards celebrating all the Canadian Indie-developed games.

A total of 23 games were nominated across 13 categories at the game awards show, including the indie game of the year, best platform game and categories focusing on a single aspect of game development.

The nominees were announced back in March with Moonglow Bay taking home the most nominations with nine. As for who took home the most gold at the award show, Echo Generation who had six total nominations ended up winning three awards at the Canadian Indie Game Awards, which include Best Narrative, Best Score / Soundtrack and Canadian Indie Game of the Year.

Check out the full list of Canadian Indie Game Awards 2022 nominees and winners below.

Canadian Indie Game of the Year

And finally, the winner of Indie Game of the Year at the first annual #CanadianIndieGameAwards is…



🏆 Echo Generation 🏆@cococucumberco



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/l1kqJ8RuN4#cgameawards pic.twitter.com/JKHHQNRWf6 — Canadian Game Awards (@cgameawards) April 8, 2022

Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji

Echo Generation – Cococucumber [Winner]

Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink

The Big Con – Mighty Yell Studios / Skybound Games

Best Narrative

Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji

Echo Generation – Cococucumber [Winner]

Impostor Factory – Freebird Games

Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink

Best Game Design

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji

Echo Generation – Cococucumber

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver [Winner]

Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown – Creative Bytes Studios / Falling Squirrel

Best Art Direction

Your first official Winner of the 2022 #CanadianIndieGameAwards!



The winner of Best Art Direction is…



🏆 Wytchwood 🏆@AlientrapGames



Watch LIVE:https://t.co/l1kqJ8RuN4#cgameawards pic.twitter.com/I8kr9PKRzt — Canadian Game Awards (@cgameawards) April 7, 2022

Backbone – Eggnut / Raw Fury

Echo Generation – Cococucumber

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver

Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance –

Wytchwood – Alientrap / Whitethorn Games [Winner]

Best Animation

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji

Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink

Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance –

Winds & Leaves – TREBUCHET Studios

Wytchwood – Alientrap / Whitethorn Games [Winner]

Best Score / Soundtrack

For creating fresh and dynamic soundscapes, the winner of the 2022 #CanadianIndieGameAwards for Best Score/Soundtrack is…



🏆 Echo Generation 🏆@cococucumberco



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/l1kqJ8RuN4#cgameawards pic.twitter.com/NT3bHrqg8Z — Canadian Game Awards (@cgameawards) April 7, 2022

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji

Echo Generation – Cococucumber [Winner]

Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink

The Big Con – Mighty Yell Studios / Skybound Games

Wytchwood – Alientrap / Whitethorn Games

Best Audio Design

Using sound to create immersive experiences, the winner of the #CanadianIndieGameAwards for Best Audio Design is…



🏆 The Vale: Shadow of the Crown 🏆@FallingSquirrel



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/l1kqJ8RuN4#cgameawards pic.twitter.com/jD4TFva3ZI — Canadian Game Awards (@cgameawards) April 7, 2022

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji

Chivalry 2 – Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive

Goose Goose Duck – Gaggle Studios

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown – Creative Bytes Studios / Falling Squirrel [Winner]

Winds & Leaves – TREBUCHET Studios

Best Technology / Innovation

Leading indie gaming into the future, the winner of the #CanadianIndieGameAwards for Best Technology/Innovation is…



🏆 The Vale: Shadow of the Crown 🏆@FallingSquirrel



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/l1kqJ8RuN4#cgameawards pic.twitter.com/AzEaWeJFmi — Canadian Game Awards (@cgameawards) April 7, 2022

Chivalry 2 – Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive

Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown – Creative Bytes Studios / Falling Squirrel [Winner]

Winds & Leaves – TREBUCHET Studios

Wytchwood – Alientrap / Whitethorn Games

Best Debut Indie Game

Among all the new game studios to release their first game in 2021, one game has come out on top!



The winner for Best Debut Indie Game at the #CanadianIndieGameAwards is…



🏆 Moonglow Bay 🏆@BunnyhugGames @MoonglowBay



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/l1kqJ8RuN4#cgameawards pic.twitter.com/Xr2qfVEuLM — Canadian Game Awards (@cgameawards) April 8, 2022

Circuit Superstars – Original Fire Games / Square Enix

Derelict Void – Stirling Games

Goose Goose Duck – Gaggle Studios

Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink [Winner]

The Big Con – Mighty Yell Studios / Skybound Games

Best PC Game

Chivalry 2 – Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive

Impostor Factory – Freebird Games

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver [Winner]

Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown – Creative Bytes Studios / Falling Squirrel

Best Console Game

Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji

Chivalry 2 – Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive [Winner]

Echo Generation – Cococucumber

Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink

Best Mobile Game

Big NEON Tower VS Tiny Square – Evil Objective / EO Interactive

Goose Goose Duck – Gaggle Studios

Grindstone – CAPY Games [Winner]

Hotel Hermes – Adjective Noun Studios

Kairos: Heroes of Time – Neuro Solutions Group

NUTS – Joon, Pol, Muutsch, Char & Torfi / Noodlecake

Best Social/Casual Game