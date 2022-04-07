Canadian Indie Game Awards 2022 Winners Revealed

It’s a big week for the Canadian Game Awards as it’s this Friday, but that’s tomorrow, in addition to the ceremony the team behind the award show is hosting the first-ever Canadian Indie Game Awards celebrating all the Canadian Indie-developed games.
A total of 23 games were nominated across 13 categories at the game awards show, including the indie game of the year, best platform game and categories focusing on a single aspect of game development.
The nominees were announced back in March with Moonglow Bay taking home the most nominations with nine. As for who took home the most gold at the award show, Echo Generation who had six total nominations ended up winning three awards at the Canadian Indie Game Awards, which include Best Narrative, Best Score / Soundtrack and Canadian Indie Game of the Year.
Check out the full list of Canadian Indie Game Awards 2022 nominees and winners below.
Canadian Indie Game of the Year
- Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji
- Echo Generation – Cococucumber [Winner]
- Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink
- The Big Con – Mighty Yell Studios / Skybound Games
Best Narrative
- Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji
- Echo Generation – Cococucumber [Winner]
- Impostor Factory – Freebird Games
- Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink
Best Game Design
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji
- Echo Generation – Cococucumber
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver [Winner]
- Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown – Creative Bytes Studios / Falling Squirrel
Best Art Direction
- Backbone – Eggnut / Raw Fury
- Echo Generation – Cococucumber
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver
- Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance –
- Wytchwood – Alientrap / Whitethorn Games [Winner]
Best Animation
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji
- Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink
- Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance –
- Winds & Leaves – TREBUCHET Studios
- Wytchwood – Alientrap / Whitethorn Games [Winner]
Best Score / Soundtrack
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji
- Echo Generation – Cococucumber [Winner]
- Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink
- The Big Con – Mighty Yell Studios / Skybound Games
- Wytchwood – Alientrap / Whitethorn Games
Best Audio Design
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji
- Chivalry 2 – Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive
- Goose Goose Duck – Gaggle Studios
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown – Creative Bytes Studios / Falling Squirrel [Winner]
- Winds & Leaves – TREBUCHET Studios
Best Technology / Innovation
- Chivalry 2 – Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive
- Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown – Creative Bytes Studios / Falling Squirrel [Winner]
- Winds & Leaves – TREBUCHET Studios
- Wytchwood – Alientrap / Whitethorn Games
Best Debut Indie Game
- Circuit Superstars – Original Fire Games / Square Enix
- Derelict Void – Stirling Games
- Goose Goose Duck – Gaggle Studios
- Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink [Winner]
- The Big Con – Mighty Yell Studios / Skybound Games
Best PC Game
- Chivalry 2 – Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive
- Impostor Factory – Freebird Games
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver [Winner]
- Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown – Creative Bytes Studios / Falling Squirrel
Best Console Game
- Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji
- Chivalry 2 – Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive [Winner]
- Echo Generation – Cococucumber
- Moonglow Bay – Bunnyhug / Coatsink
Best Mobile Game
- Big NEON Tower VS Tiny Square – Evil Objective / EO Interactive
- Goose Goose Duck – Gaggle Studios
- Grindstone – CAPY Games [Winner]
- Hotel Hermes – Adjective Noun Studios
- Kairos: Heroes of Time – Neuro Solutions Group
- NUTS – Joon, Pol, Muutsch, Char & Torfi / Noodlecake
Best Social/Casual Game
- Circuit Superstars – Original Fire Games / Square Enix
- Goose Goose Duck – Gaggle Studios
- Knight Squad 2 – Chainsawesome Games [Winner]
- Lemnis Gate – Ratloop Games Canada / Frontier Foundry
- Super Animal Royale – Pixile / Poppy Works / Modus Games