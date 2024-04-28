That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime RPG Coming Soon

Bandai Namco is bringing the popular manga/anime/light novel series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime to consoles and PC this summer.

The isekai genre never fails to evolve and rank up. Rightly so, the popular serialized manga, anime and light novel That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is getting a different kind of reincarnation in its first-ever action RPG video game format. It will be called That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles, which will feature story arcs fans will know and new ones revolving around the Jura Tempest Foundation. An announcement trailer offered a glimpse of what the game will look like, from gameplay to story moments.

The game allows players to take control of Rimaru to play out some of the original story beats, including but not limited to encounters with the Kijin and the battle against the Kingdom of Falmuth to grow the Jura Tempest Federation. One of the core mechanics of the game will be building bonds with characters to unlock special moves and other special abilities.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles is animated in a retro 8-bit style, so it has a distinct look apart from the series and manga. This also makes it a lot smoother for players to get into some heated, action-packed battles with full combo attacks and flashy special moves. So, it plays less tactically like Digimon Survive or, if you can remember, Mega Man Battle Network, and more exploring like a Kingdom Hearts game.

Players will recognize a lot of the main characters from the show and manga, such as Benimaru, Shuna, Ranga and more. Aside from the action, the trailer also showed off base-building aspects too! The base building appears to help with more of the income and passive resources the player could collect while they are off adventuring.

The building special feature called “Tempest Resonance” is what players use to strengthen each character’s status by developing buildings and facilities in the Jura Tempest Federation after defeating powerful foes. Fans can also play through two brand new adventures from the series’ original author, where Rimuru must confront a powerful new enemy.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles will be out on August 8th, 2024, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (Steam). See the Bandai Namco website for more upcoming details.