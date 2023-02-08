Metroid Prime Remastered Finally Announced — Available Now Digitally

During the Nintendo Direct today, it was announced that the long-rumored Metroid Prime Remastered is available now!

After years of speculation about the existence of a Metroid Prime collection of some sort, comprising of the original GameCube releases remastered for the Nintendo Switch, we have confirmation that at least the first title in the series is not only in the works but is available now on the Nintendo eShop.

Metroid Prime Remastered has been announced and shadow-dropped today during the Nintendo Direct, and while we don’t know if the second or third entries in the series will get the same treatment, its still incredibly exciting for fans that have been waiting for this title based on the speculation. Additionally, this release brings dual-stick controls to the Nintendo Switch version.

For those who prefer to purchase their Nintendo Switch titles physically, Metroid Prime Remastered will also be getting a physical release on February 22nd, 2023. With just a short couple of weeks to wait, we can prepare the space needed on the shelf for this one.

In the meantime, here’s a refresher on what to expect from this title via Nintendo’s eShop page for the release:

Get behind the visor of intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran in her critically-acclaimed first-person adventure Step into the boots of Samus Aran as you navigate the winding paths and interconnected environments of an alluring-yet-dangerous alien planet. Use powers like the iconic Morph Ball and Grapple Beam to revisit hard-to-reach areas and find a path forward. With revamped graphics, sound, unlockable art, and updated control schemes, Samus’ 3D platforming debut has reached greater heights. Calm and capable, Samus takes on this solo mission…but she is far from alone. Explore the alien environments and eerie isolation of planet Tallon IV Journey through the diverse biomes of planet Tallon IV as you uncover the Space Pirates’ sinister experiments and gather information about the toxic substance that left the planet in ruin. Blast forward to your next objective or take time to stop and scan your surroundings and delve into the creatures and culture of Tallon IV. From the quiet stillness of the snowy Phendrana Drifts to the magma geysers of Magmoor Caverns, this alien planet introduces beautifully harsh landscapes and labyrinths. Upgrade your arsenal to take on extraterrestrial terrors Use Samus’ Arm Cannon and go head-to-head against otherworldly creatures, bolstered Space Pirates, and the energy-sapping Metroids. Backtrack through areas and pay close attention to your environment to solve puzzles and get more upgrades. You’ll need the help of abilities like the Ice Beam, Missiles, and several visors to dispatch the alien threats lurking on Tallon IV. Nintendo

While Metroid Prime 4 did not receive an update during the Nintendo Direct, these announcements came with only the first half of 2023 in mind, meaning there’s still a chance later this year we could see an update from the title that has clearly gone through a ton of turmoil during its development.