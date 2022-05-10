Nintendo Sells 107.85 million Switch Consoles, Aiming For 128 Million Units Next Year

Nintendo has revealed Switch hardware and software sale numbers in its last quarterly report for its financial year, the company revealed it sold 4.11 million units during the quarter which accumulates to 23.06 million units for the year and 107.65 million units overall.

As a part of the report, the company admitted console sales were down by 20 percent, the reason being due to “shortages of semiconductor components and other parts” according to Nintendo. This problem isn’t limited to just Nintendo as companies in many other industries are facing similar problems with multiple lockdowns and chip shortages in China delaying production. Nintendo says it’s forecasting to sell 21 million Nintendo Switch units by the end of its current financial year which is a two-million decrease compared to what it sold during this past fiscal year.

Not everything is down as Nintendo also revealed that software sales are up by 1.8 percent compared to last year’s sales. One of the driving software forces was Pokémon which sold 30 million units on Switch last fiscal year, and according to Games Beat writer, Jeff Grubb 27 million of those copies were just in the last six months pointing to the sale numbers of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Pokémon Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Speaking of sales numbers, Nintendo has revealed the updated sale numbers of the best-selling titles on Switch which are listed below:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 45.3 million

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: 38.6 million

Smash Bros. Ultimate: 28.1 million

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: 26.5 million

Pokémon Sword/Shield: 24.2 million

Super Mario Odyssey: 23.5 million

Super Mario Party: 17.7 million

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Pokémon Shining Pearl: 14.6 million

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Eevee!: 14.5 million

Ring Fit Adventure: 14 million

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: 13.3 million

Splatoon 2: 13.3 million

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: 12.6 million – New Release

Luigi's Mansion 3: 11.4 million

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: 9.4 million

Mario Party Superstars: 6.8 million

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics: 4.2 million

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: 3.9 million

Metroid Dread: 2.9 million

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: 2.6 million – New Release

New Pokémon Snap: 2.4 million

Mario Golf: Super Rush: 2.3 million

Miitopia: 1.6 million

Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs. Brain: 1.5 million

WarioWare: Get It Together!: 1.2 million

Game Builder Garage: 1.06 million

Nintendo’s financial report revealed that Kirby and the Forgotten Land sold 2.6 million copies in its first week. (Nintendo)

Interesting to note, these sales numbers reveal that Kirby and the Forgotten Land sold 2.6 million copies in just six days, according to the report that ended on March 31st, 2022. Also, Pokémon Legends: Arceus sold 12.6 million units in more than two months during the quarter. Finally, Metroid Dread has now sold 2.9 million units surpassing Metroid Prime‘s 2.84 million sales number, making the Switch title the best-selling game in the series.

Nintendo will be counting on sales of Nintendo Switch Sports, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Splatoon 3 to help drive hardware sales to a forecasted 21 million units, and a grand total of approximately 128 consoles sold. If this ambitious goal is met, the Switch will surpass the PlayStation 4 and Game Boy/Game Boy Color to become the third best-selling console to date.

Also this morning, Nintendo has announced their next Indie World showcase for tomorrow morning, “featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games.”