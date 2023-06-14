Summer of Play: Nintendo Having Fun At 9 Malls Across U.S.

As the summer months begin, Nintendo is taking their games across the United States with nine mall locations planned for their Summer of Play events, starting this month.

With the Nintendo Live 2023 event already planned for this September in Seattle, Nintendo is also planning on making some summer fun for fans as they travel to nine mall locations across the U.S. with several titles on offer to check out for their Summer of Play festivities. Running from June 15th until August 28th, these events will see several of Nintendo’s biggest games available, a Summer of Play passport (which can be stamped for each game you participate in), 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points, and a free gift while supplies last.

Games and activities included in Summer of Play :

Get behind the wheel with Mario and friends to speed down Rainbow Road in an exciting race found in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Sit by a serene campfire with Tom Nook and Isabelle in front of a cozy photo-op from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pose with curious plant-like creatures in an oversized garden scene from Pikmin 4

Take a snapshot with Pikachu and other Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet/Violet

Explore the great outdoors with Link in the evolved Kingdom of Hyrule while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Summer of Play locations and dates:

Minneapolis, MN – Mall of America – June 15th to June 18th

– Mall of America – June 15th to June 18th Detroit, MI – Great Lakes Crossing Outlets – June 22nd to June 25th

– Great Lakes Crossing Outlets – June 22nd to June 25th New York, NY – Meatpacking District Pop-Up – June 29th to July 2nd

– Meatpacking District Pop-Up – June 29th to July 2nd Knoxville, TN – West Town Mall – July 7th to July 10th

– West Town Mall – July 7th to July 10th Orlando, FL – The Florida Mall – July 20th to July 23rd

– The Florida Mall – July 20th to July 23rd Austin, TX – Barton Creek Square – July 28th to July 31st

– Barton Creek Square – July 28th to July 31st Denver, CO – FlatIron Crossing – August 17th to August 20th

– FlatIron Crossing – August 17th to August 20th Los Angeles, CA – Santa Monica Place – August 25th to August 28th

With this much fun from Nintendo, the Summer of Play events look to offer something great and unique for fans to enjoy as we get through the summer of 2023. With Pikmin 4 slotted for release in mid-July, getting some Pikmin love at the event should be a blast. Attendees can also receive a special GameStop coupon, which gives them $10 off a purchase of $75 or more on select Nintendo games and accessories, meaning even more reason to go!