Nintendo Live 2023—New Celebration Event Coming To Seattle

Nintendo has announced an in-person, celebration event for fans of all ages that will take place in Seattle, Washington, this September—the event will be called Nintendo Live 2023.

Following the cancellation of E3 and the changing of the guard for most publishers over to Summer Games Fest, it seems Nintendo has some new plans outside of their usual Nintendo Direct online presentations for the Fall. Nintendo Live 2023 was announced today via Twitter and a press release and plans to offer fans Nintendo Switch gameplay, live stage performances, tournaments, photo ops, and more.

Coming to Seattle, Washington, in September of this year, Nintendo Live 2023 is an in-person celebration event for fans of all ages, and while Nintendo has made appearances at live events like E3 and PAX in the past, this is a change in direction for the console manufacturer following years of online-only events. Initially launched in Japan, the fan-driven live event is now making its way over to the U.S.

“Fans of all ages can currently experience the unique games, characters, and worlds of Nintendo on Nintendo Switch, but we want to expand that scope with a new experience,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends, and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories.”

Planned to feature a large-scale themed area, the experience is designed for both families and long-time fans alike. With entire amusement parks being made in Nintendo’s honour, one can only imagine how amazing this event could be for those who are able to attend. More info is coming soon via the event’s new website, so stay tuned and get your calendars cleared for later this year in September!