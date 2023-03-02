Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Gets Thrilling New Courses Next Week

Nintendo has officially announced that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will receive Wave 4 of its Booster Course Pass next week, with eight new courses and the return of Birdo as a playable character.

Coming via Nintendo’s Twitter account, the announcement for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s newest set of tracks is set to launch on March 9th, 2023. As part of the Booster Course Pass, these waves of 48 new courses have been coming over the course of the last few months in a new, paid DLC and will finish up by the end of this year, giving players even more content for the already long-in-the-tooth, kart-racing title that was originally released on the Wii U.

Most of the courses offered in this DLC are ones that were left out of the original release but come from other titles in the Mario Kart series. The courses coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with this wave vary from handheld Game Boy Advance and DS versions that have been revamped for the Nintendo Switch to Mario Kart Tour carryovers from the mobile title and more.

Riverside Park – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Starting things off is the Fruit Cup, which features a trip to Amsterdam, as well as some visits to some of Mario’s closest pals—Yoshi and Donkey Kong. Here is that list:

Amsterdam Drift – Tour

Riverside Park – GBA

DK Summit – Wii

Yoshi’s Island

The second new cup on offer is the Boomerang Cup, with Bangkok and Singapore available to traverse and a visit to a certain purple mischief-maker’s course. Here is that list:

Bangkok Rush -Tour

Mario Circuit – DS

Waluigi Stadium – GCN

Singapore Speedway – Tour

Potentially even more exciting than this great list of courses for players to enjoy is the additional announcement that Birdo will be returning as a playable character with the March 9th DLC release as well.