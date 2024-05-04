May The 4th Be With You: Star Wars Merch Round-up

The force is strong, especially on this day as Star Wars fans celebrate Star Wars Day on May the 4th to show their love for the 47-year-old franchise!

With how important May the 4th is to Star Wars fans, we thought it would be fun to round up the merch we recommend to help grow your collection for Star Wars or dip your toe into the franchise if you are new to it. From merch ranging from action figures to video games, here is our recommended merch to celebrate Star Wars Day! May the fourth be with you!

Star Wars Funko Pops To Collect For May the 4th

Funko Pops are neat figures that celebrate many genres and franchises in the pop culture community. With how much they cover in the pop-culture community, it is no surprise they have a huge collection of Star Wars figures, from standalone figures to recreating famous scenes. With how big the collection is, it could be overwhelming to choose the right figure to get, but to help make it easier, here is a Star Wars Funko Pop we recommend that captures the meaning of May the 4th.

The Funko Pop we recommend is the recreation of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vadar’s battle in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. It is an iconic battle and a perfect figure that captures the essence of Star Wars Day on May the 4th.

Funko Pop! Moment: Star Wars – Return of The Jedi 40th Anniversary, Darth Vader Vs. Luke Skywalker

While the Battle of Endor rages below, Pop! Luke Skywalker and Pop! Darth Vader duel in the Emperor’s throne room aboard the second Death Star.

LEGO Star Wars Sets To Build

LEGO Star Wars is a fun way to collect and build to celebrate May the 4th, as there is a massive catalogue to choose from. But to make it easier, here are some sets I recommend building to add to your collections.

Based on the Invasion of Naboo from Star Wars Episode I – The Phantom Menace and Clone Wars series, The LEGO Droideka is a fun set to build as it comes in a big and mini set with a small log about the Droideka. If you are looking to build something with a friend, LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor is perfect as it comes with two starfighters and three characters to collect, including The Mandalorian. The last set I recommend is the LEGO BrickHeadz collection from Star Wars: Episode I – Phantom Menace, featuring six characters such as Anakin Walker, Jar Jar Binks, Queen Amidala, Captain Panka, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Darth Maul. You can order it here.

Loungefly Star Wars Backpacks For On The Go

Owned by Funko, Loungefly sells bags ranging from mini-bags to purses and backpacks featuring popular characters and designs from pop-culture franchises. Including in the long list of pop-culture franchises, Star Wars has a massive collection of backpacks perfect for on-the-go trips to celebrate May the 4th.

One of my favourite mini-backpacks I recommend getting is the Star Wars: Tie Fighter Lenticular. It looks awesome with the Tie Fighter helmet’s design, with lighting reflecting the ongoing battle, and the inside of the bags has a unique design featuring the helmet, the empire emblem, and the Tie Fighter ship.

Loungefly Star Wars: Tie Fighter Lenticular Mini-Backpack

Featuring incredible detail to bring Tie Fighter Pilot Helmet to life, this Loungefly mini backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane), has a front zipper compartment, side pockets, and adjustable back straps

Nanoleaf Star Wars Bundle To Spice Up Your Home

Nanoleaf is hosting a Revenge of the Sale to celebrate Star Wars Day on May the 4th, providing high-quality smart lighting products with colour-changing light panels, light bulbs, and LED strips to spice up your home. With the sale going on, will you be Team Jedi or Team Sith?

If you want to remain on Team Jedi, The Big Baby Gu Bundle is a cute lighting panel for your office. Based on The Mandalorian, it is the shape of Din Grogu’s head with a bright green colour for his face and eyes and pink for his ears. But if you would like to join Team Sith, the Dark Fighter Craft Bundle is perfect to enforce your allegiance to the dark side. Shaped as the classic starfighter, it shines in a red and orange gradient to represent the dark side. Included in the bundle is an Ultra Black Shapes Triangle Set and a new Ultra Black Shapes Mini Triangle, only available in expansion or bundles.

Star Wars Jedi Edition of Secertlab SKINS

Sticking to improving your office setup with a Star Wars theme for May the 4th, Secertlab is releasing a new edition of Skins, Jedi, for the Secertlab Titan Evos series. Expanding the Secretlab: Star Wars Collections of Skins for the Titan Evos series.

The Star Wars Jedi Edition of the Secretlabs skins pays homage to the fallen warriors during Order 66. Made with a soft and breathable SoftWeave Plus Fabric and easy to apply on the Titian Evo chairs, the Jedi Edition features a unique jacquard weave inspired by the robe-like texture of Jedi garb, and the sleeves have a one-of-a-kind weathered appearance that resembles the planet, Tatooine. This is a must-have skin for those who are mastering the way of the Force!

Star Wars Action Figures To Collect

Would you like to have a small figurine for your desk that doesn’t take up too much space as a way to celebrate May the 4th? Luckily, the Star Wars Micro figurine is perfect as it doesn’t break the bank and comes with a set of collectibles.

The first set of micro figurines we recommend for the fans of The Mandalorian is the Micro Galaxy Squadron Razor Crest. The ship is a 7-inch model with incredible details and a full loadout, and it comes with 1-inch Mandalorian, Greef Karga, and Grogu micro figures. The second set we recommend is the Micro Galaxy Squadron V-Wing Starfighter. It is a 3-inch fighter jet with a full loadout and comes with a 1-inch Clone Pilot and R4-P17. The micro figurines are good merch without spending too much on May the 4th, and eventually build a collection with the figurines!

Star Wars Games To Play In Celebration Of May The 4th

How could we not mention video games? There are so many amazing Star Wars games that would be fun to play as a way to celebrate Star Wars Day on May the 4th, whether you are playing solo or co-op with a friend and family. This section will list some amazing Star Wars games you should check out that we think would be perfect on this special day!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Adapts all nine entries of the film into one game. Fun to explore the galaxy solo or in a co-op. Get it on Steam.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Following the event of Episode 3: Revenge of Sith, you play as Cal, a Jedi Padawan who barely survived the Order 66 and must fight for survival. Get it on Steam.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order delivers the fantasy of becoming a Jedi through its innovative lightsaber combat system – striking, parrying, dodging – partnered with a suite of powerful Force abilities. As a former Padawan on the run from the Empire, you must complete your training before Imperial Inquisitors discover your plan to revive the Jedi Order.

A NEW JEDI STORY BEGINS: As a former Padawan on the run from the Empire, you must complete your training before Imperial Inquisitors discover your plan to revive the Jedi Order. Aided by a former Jedi Knight, a cantankerous pilot, and a fearless droid, you must escape the evil machinations of the Empire in a story-driven adventure. Explore and overcome a wide range of challenges focused on combat, exploration, and puzzle-solving Sale Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Xbox One) This narratively-driven single player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith

Complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the iconic lightsabre

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Continuing Cal’s adventure in the sequel, he is no longer a Padawan and has grown into a powerful Jedi Knight, but he must fight as the enemies surround him and decide how far he is willing to go. Get it on Steam.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – PlayStation 5 Continue Cal's Journey – No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight.

Go Beyond Your Training – The cinematic combat system returns with additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles. ELECTRONIC ARTS Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Standard English Xbox Series X Continue Cal’s journey: No longer a padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight; Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the empire has only become more perilous; The dark times are closing in – with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him

Go beyond your training: The cinematic combat system returns with additional force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles; Creatively leverage all these abilities and weapons to strategically take on an expanded host of enemies, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path

Star Wars: Heritage Pack – Includes seven classic games in one package. Some memorable games are Knights of the Old Republic, Force Unleashed, and Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy.

Star Wars: Heritage Pack – Nintendo Switch includes: STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, STAR WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

STAR WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (1.1 GB)

This wraps up our recommended merch to help the fans show their love on Star Wars Day. As they say, “May the 4th be with you”.