PlayStation Showcase Round-Up: Everything Announced

The PlayStation Showcase started things off for Summer Games Fest with tons of announcements—from Spider-Man to Alan Wake and Metal Gear Solid.

After a long hiatus, the PlayStation Showcase returned for over an hour of announcements, first looks, and new information. With tons of blockbuster hits on the way, PS5 and PSVR 2 owners have a lot to look forward to—here is everything that was announced at the PlayStation Showcase for May 2023:

Fairgame$

Jade Raymond’s (Assassin’s Creed) first game since creating the Montreal-based Haven Studios has been revealed. Titled Fairgame$, it’s a PvP heist shooter that looks to bring cybercrime to the next level.

Helldivers II

Now a third-person, squad-based shooter, Helldivers 2 was announced from Arrowhead with Fallout-esque comedy and hordes of aliens to rip through. Coming to PS5 and PC this year.

Immortals of Aveum

Showing off more of the EA Original, PlayStation showcased Immortals of Aveum with its first-person magic that gives off serious Doctor Strange vibes.

Ghostrunner 2

The highly-anticipated sequel was finally announced in Ghostrunner 2 from 505 Games, featuring parkour action and a sweet motorcycle. Coming to PS5.

Phantom Blade Zero

Giving off all of the Dark Souls energy of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice with a touch of high fantasy, Phantom Blade Zero is coming to the PS5.

Sword of the Sea

From the visionary artist behind Journey and Abzu comes the next title from Giant Squid—Sword of the Sea. Coming to PS5 and PC.

The Talos Principle II

Coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2023 from Devolver Digital is the sequel to the robot-laden puzzle title.

Neva

From the creators of GRIS at Nomada Studio and Devolver Digital comes Neva, a tale of a young woman and her lifelong bond with a magnificent wolf as they embark on a thrilling adventure through a dying world. Coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean

The newest Cat Quest game is on the way! Set sail on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2024.

FOAMSTARS

Playing similarly to Splatoon, FOAMSTARS is being developed by Square Enix. This fresh new 4v4 online party shooter is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The Plucky Squire

In The Plucky Squire, you’ll be able to jump seamlessly between the 2D pages of a storybook into the real-life world of 3D. Coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch later this year from Devolver Digital.

Teardown

Teardown is officially coming to consoles with a PS5 port. Prepare the perfect heist in this simulated and fully destructible voxel world.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake)

Discover the origin story of iconic military operative Snake and begin to unravel the plot of the legendary Metal Gear series. Coming to PS5. The METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION was also announced with Volume 1 including the first three original games—coming this Autumn.

Towers of Aghasba

Rebuild your civilization and restore exotic ecosystems on your own fantasy island. Coming in 2024 to PS5 and PC.

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI got another trailer ahead of its June 22, 2023 worldwide release date on PlayStation 5.

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 got a gameplay reveal trailer along with an October 12th, 2023 release date on PS5.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage also got a gameplay trailer, as well as an October 12th, 2023 release date for PS5.

Revenant Hill

The next game from the makers of Night in the Woods! Revenant Hill is now in development for PS5 and PS4.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Take another look at Cygames’ upcoming action RPG, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, through this brand-new trailer! Coming to PS5 in Winter 2023.

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 hits the scene on June 2nd, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

ULTROS

Break the cycle – Deliver the demon. ULTROS launches in 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Tower of Fantasy

Open-world RPG Tower of Fantasy will launch on PlayStation this Summer 2023!

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Set forth on your grand adventure, Arisen, with the first trailer for Dragon’s Dogma 2 from Capcom. Coming to PS5.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2

Another FNAF title is in the works! Coming to PlayStation VR 2 in Late 2023.

Resident Evil 4: VR Mode

Experience the ultimate immersive experience as Leon S. Kennedy takes on a grueling rescue mission! Coming as free DLC for the PlayStation 5 version of Resident Evil 4.

Arizona Sunshine 2

Brace yourselves, Fred hunters: Arizona Sunshine 2 is on the horizon! Coming to PSVR 2.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Crossfire: Sierra Squad got a new gameplay trailer. Coming to PSVR 2.

Synapse

From developer nDreams, Synapse is coming to PSVR 2 on July 4th, 2023.

Beat Saber

Beat Saber is now available on PlayStation VR2 with a Queen Music Pack featuring 11 iconic songs from the legendary band.

Marathon

From the creators of Halo and Destiny comes a new sci-fi PVP extraction shooter: Marathon. Coming to PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Nathan Fillion is set to return for this newest expansion. Coming to PS5 on August 22nd, 2023.

Concord

Introducing Concord—a new PVP multiplayer first-person shooter from Firewalk Studios launching on PS5 and PC in 2024.

Project Q Remote Handheld & PlayStation Earbuds

Take a sneak peek at new accessories revealed at today’s Showcase — the Project Q device for playing games installed on your PS5 and streamed over WiFi, plus our first official wireless earbuds offering lossless audio on PS5 and PC. More details to come in the months ahead.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Kraven the Hunter was introduced as the main villain for the upcoming Spider-Man sequel.

Launching Fall 2023, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the next game in PlayStation’s critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. Developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation for the PlayStation 5 console.

Other than that, the upcoming Gran Turismo movie got another spot at the PlayStation Showcase to close out the presentation with Spider-Man. There’s everything that was announced during the showcase! Stay here at CGMagazine to catch all the other updates coming to the gaming industry.