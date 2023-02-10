Alan Wake 2 is apparently playable from start to finish, according to Remedy Entertainment’s latest earnings briefing.

Since its announcement at The Game Awards 2021, we’ve yet to see anything from Alan Wake 2 outside of that initial reveal trailer. Even basic details about the sequel have been scant, as Remedy hasn’t given much insight into the game’s story and setting or how it’ll update the combat.

Despite that, the earnings call, as reported by GameSpot, shows that development is still proceeding apace. The update states, “Alan Wake 2 is in full production. The game will soon have all content in place, and it is playable from start to finish. We will then move onto polishing the experience.”

This means Alan Wake 2 is currently in a “feature complete” state and will seemingly soon move onto a “content complete” state. While that does mean, the game is playable from start to finish, that doesn’t necessarily mean its release is right around the corner. The polishing and debugging phase can take a while, especially depending on the scope and ambition of the project.

For comparison sake, in October 2022, producer Naoki Yoshida said Final Fantasy XVI had “turned the corner” and entered the polishing phase. Now we know the game launches in June 2023, which means the launch is roughly eight months from when that polishing phase started.

Remedy has continually confirmed Alan Wake 2 is planned for launch in 2023, and if it does hit that timeline, it’ll likely be near the very end of the year in the holiday season, around November and December. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the game’s marketing start to kick in at Ee in June.

Apart from Alan Wake 2, Remedy’s earnings briefing provides a brief update on Control 2, saying, “We now have detailed concepts on the game vision and all creative areas including the gameplay, narrative and art. We are pleased with the work the team has done, and as of January 2023, the game has progressed into the proof-of-concept stage.”

The studio’s other projects are also apparently making progress, including the service-based game Codename Condor, Codename Vanguard, and the Max Payne 1&2 Remake.