Tower of Fantasy Under The Grand Sea Releasing Next Week

Tower of Fantasy gets its next major expansion, from publisher Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio, with Under The Grand Sea coming on March 30th, 2023.

Under the Grand Sea, the next major expansion for Tower of Fantasy will arrive on March 30th, 2023. This latest expansion will introduce a brand new map, simulacra, and challenges—all part of a unique underwater experience. The full Tower of Fantasy game and the new update will also be coming to the Epic Games Store this summer.

Wanderers will experience several new adventures in the depths of this underwater world. Within each of the three layers of the new map—the Grand Sea Island, Innars City, and the Dragon Breath Volcano—Wanderers will experience underwater combat, bosses, enemies, and tons of special exploration content.

One of the new simulacra, Lan, emerged from an unknown dimensional passage, claiming to be from Domain 9, to assist with the continued Grayspace Entity expansions. Lan attacks with a strange umbrella that unleashes enormous amounts of energy. Other new simulacra include Icarus and Fiona.

With revised combat actions that will occur in the mid-air stance, traversing and fighting off enemies underwater adds a unique and new element to the gameplay of Tower of Fantasy that hasn’t been seen before—and speaking of elements—they react differently underwater as you would expect. Those underwater aspects add dimensions that make map design more difficult, and making sure the ecosystems make sense was a challenge for the team.

The new Abyssant: Haboela, a Behemoth Abyssant, weaponizes its colossal body size and lava as one of the new world bosses living in the crater of the map. Events like the new Underwater Request Mission, where Wanderers are guided to explore the underwater world, obtain rich rewards, or team up to challenge the New Crusade Ring of Oblivion, are just some of the challenges players can look forward to.

For those who aren’t aware of Tower of Fantasy, here is a description of the free-to-play MMORPG:

Set hundreds of years in the future after humanity has escaped the collapsing environment of earth and fled to the distant planet of Aida, the cross-platform, shared open-world MMORPG action of Tower of Fantasy invites gamers around the world to join in on the thrilling action. Developed by Hotta Studio and published by Level Infinite, the game features an immersive open world, co-operative group and solo adventures, freeform character development, unique simulacrums, and epic combat that allows players to switch weapons and gameplay styles on the fly to unlock their own personal fighting style. Level Infinite

Tower of Fantasy is available now for free on its official website, as well as on the App Store, Google Play, and Steam.