| May 18, 2022
How to Install Epic Games Store and Download Fortnite on PC

Epic Games is one of the most well-known digital storefront for PC games, where you can purchase and download your favourite titles, occasionally having sweet weekly deals for certain games. It is also where you can download the popular battle royale, Fortnite, and delve right into the game. To ensure you have the necessary information to play Fortnite, we will go through a step-by-step process of installing Epic Games and downloading Fortnite.

Getting into Epic Games and Fortnite is actually pretty simple. We will go through the steps to installing it, so you can enjoy the vast genres of games.

1

Go to the Epic Games Website

How to Install Epic Games Store and Download Fortnite 1

Open your web browser and load onto the Epic Games website.

2

Click on the “Get ” button

How to Install Epic Games Store and Download Fortnite

On the top right of the screen, there should be a “Download” button that is highlighted in blue, this should start the first installation.

3

Start installing Epic Games

How to Install Epic Games Store and Download Fortnite 2

With the file you downloaded previously, you want to run the download package. The file should be labeled as “EpicInstaller.” Once you’ve started it, a window will pop up and ask for a designation folder. By default it should be designated into your Program Files (86) and you can click on the button that says “Install” and this should initiate the installation of Epic Games

4

Sign into your Epic Games Account

How to Install Epic Games Store and Download Fortnite 3

When the download is complete, run the Epic Games files located on your desktop. Once you’ve opened it up, you will be prompted to choose a sign-in method.

5

Install Fortnite

How to Install Epic Games Store and Download Fortnite 4

After signing in you will be directed to the store page and you would want to search up Fortnite on the search bar at the top of the page. From there you can click on the Fortnite page and press on the “Get” button, it should be highlighted on the right side of the screen. After that you will be prompted to start the download process and once that is done, you can enjoy playing the battle royale game Fortnite!

The Epic Games store also houses other games than Fortnite, you can explore the vast amount of games and purchase the ones that are to your liking. There are also games that become purchasable for free for a limited time every week. From hereon you can start enjoying your brand new experience with these games as you build up your collection.

