How to Install Epic Games Store and Download Fortnite on PC

Epic Games is one of the most well-known digital storefront for PC games, where you can purchase and download your favourite titles, occasionally having sweet weekly deals for certain games. It is also where you can download the popular battle royale, Fortnite, and delve right into the game. To ensure you have the necessary information to play Fortnite, we will go through a step-by-step process of installing Epic Games and downloading Fortnite.

Getting into Epic Games and Fortnite is actually pretty simple. We will go through the steps to installing it, so you can enjoy the vast genres of games.