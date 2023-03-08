News

Starfield Receives One Final Delay, Now Releasing In September 2023

September Launch Confirmed
| March 8, 2023
Delays have become commonplace in gaming, and Bethesda has now added to that growing pile of games this year by delaying Starfield to the back end of 2023.

It’s easy to say Bethesda’s Starfield is one of the highest anticipated games of the year, and after suffering many delays already, a new announcement has confirmed another delay for the ‘Skyrim in space’ title while also giving fans a new in-stone release date of September 6. The official launch date announcement trailer can be seen below.

Head of Bethesda, Todd Howard, assures fans, “We are so excited to finally tell you when Starfield is coming out this year. We have poured ourselves into this game, and even I’m surprised how much we can pour; it is large.” Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed (without Howard’s help) that the Lead Producer, Tim Lamb, is playing Starfield in the background of Todd Howard’s minute-long fan address. Fans will seemingly be able to switch between a first-person viewpoint and third-person at the drop of a hat, like in previous Bethesda Fallout and Elder Scrolls series titles.

Howard also promised, “This June, we’re going to bring you into the studio and give you a deep dive into the game in our Starfield Direct [set to air on June 11]. There is so much we still have to show you.” A closer look at the video also provides other insights into the inner workings of the highly anticipated Bethesda title, such as a clean-looking inventory screen and some alien adversaries that are not kind to the player.

While fans are still far from the release date, Howard emphasized that a Starfield Direct will likely walk fans through some of the in-depth game systems behind the scenes. Fans will need to keep an eye out for when and where that will air on June 11, 2023. A good place to start would be to check out the official Starfield Twitter account for further updates as they are released.

