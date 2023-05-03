Xbox Showcase & Starfield Direct Set To Air In June

Today, Microsoft announced an Xbox Showcase will be taking place next month, and directly afterwards a new Starfield direct will take place promising gameplay.

Xbox just announced over on their website, that there will be a Xbox Showcase followed immediately by a lengthy Starfield direct next month. The showcase will be livestreamed, and will give fans much needed information on upcoming titles Xbox has up their sleeves. While Xbox did just have a big release with Redfall, the official Xbox announcement says “some new surprises and first-looks from our incredibly talented internal studios” so fans may have new game announcements to look forward to as well.

Judging by the recent UK regulators decision to block the merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, chances of any Activision Blizzard titles showing up are slim to none. The Xbox Showcase will detail what’s next for Game Pass, PC, and of course the Xbox generation of consoles for the upcoming year. The Starfield direct on the other hand, will “invite you inside Bethesda Game Studios to learn much, much more about Starfield, with tons of new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information” according to the Xbox announcement, so fans of Bethesda and Starfield need to stay tuned.

How To Watch The Xbox Showcase and Bethesda Starfield Direct

Spoiler Alert: we'll be talking about games ​

​​

Tune into the Xbox Games Showcase followed by Starfield Direct on Sunday, June 11 @ 10am PT: https://t.co/3mhkAsswII | #Starfield #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/4uFHPmqLyK — Xbox (@Xbox) May 3, 2023

The Xbox Showcase will take place on June 11 at 1 p.m. EST. Fans can tune in by swinging over to the official Xbox Twitch account or the official Xbox Youtube to tune in for the livestream. The livestream will have subtitles available in over 30 languages, including a separate stream for American Sign Language and English Audio descriptions. Like last year, Xbox will also air the Xbox Games Showcase Extended taking place on June 13 on the same Youtube and Twitch channels listed above, at 1 p.m. EST. June is shaping up to be an exciting month for Xbox fans indeed.