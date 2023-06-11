Starfield Gets Deep Dive—Exploration, Combat, & More!

Starting things off with a trailer in the Xbox Showcase, Starfield got an hour-long, in-depth reveal following the presentation in the Starfield Direct, where we saw exploration, combat, and more!

First appearing in the Xbox Showcase, Starfield received a story trailer that featured some additional looks at gameplay as well. As you take to the galaxy and discover artifacts, meet people and factions across the universe, and traverse the stars, you’ll be able to get lost in what looks to be a traditional Bethesda title, through and through. Following a couple of really unfortunate delays, it’s great to see the direction the highly-anticipated title is going in!

During the deep dive of Starfield Direct, we got a ton of new information! For starters, the game’s character customization looks to outmatch any of the previous titles from this team, with “higher fidelity models than ever before.” The game’s main questline will send explorers out into the universe as a part of The Constellation—an organization committed to unlocking the mysteries of the galaxy. While this may not be the deepest way to start a game, it gives way to Starfield’s main gameplay angle—explore!

Ship combat and customization were shown off, and with over 1000 planets to explore, it’ll be a big part of Starfield. And with a first look at how Companions work, we saw how, as the captain of a ship, your crew would give different bonuses to said ship or outpost depending on who you choose to bring aboard. As there was a TON to see in the Starfield Direct, make sure to take a watch for yourself to see every little detail this game has to offer.

Additionally, a bunch of Starfield goodies was confirmed or announced after leaks recently, with the Starfield Collector’s Edition looking pretty snazzy and giving off those old-school Pip-Boy vibes, while a controller, a hard drive, and a headset were also shown. Bethesda isn’t shy about making extravagant Collector’s Editions, so this one looks to keep that tradition going with a physical watch from the game, as well as early access and more.

With a release date of September 6th, 2023 exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC, Starfield looks to offer fans an extremely deep experience across the galaxy, where players will be able to lose themselves through exploration, quests, some of the largest cities Bethesda has ever made, and so much more! Here’s to hoping this one ends up as good as it looks, and considering the pedigree with the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls franchises, there’s so much potential with Starfield.