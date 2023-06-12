Ubisoft Forward 2023 Round-Up: Everything Announced

At the first-ever Ubisoft Forward event, the video game publisher showed off a ton of new games, like Just Dance: 2024 Edition and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

As a part of Ubisoft’s showcase festivities, the Ubisoft Forward 2023 event had a ton of new announcements, gameplay, and updates, with the usual business, like Just Dance, to some surprises, like a deeper dive into the upcoming Ubisoft Massive title, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and The Crew Motorfest. Also, we got more in-depth gameplay reveals of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Star Wars Outlaws. Here is everything that was announced at the showcase:

Just Dance: 2024 Edition

Just getting a quick announcement to start the show, along with Ubisoft’s trademark dancing troupe, Just Dance: 2024 Edition was shown alongside a tease of some of the songs fans can prepare to shake it to later this year on October 24th, 2023.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was officially shown after years of development from Ubisoft Massive, with a world premiere trailer and game overview trailer to get those Avatar fans ready for their journey across Pandora. James Cameron even made an appearance, asking players to “dream with their eyes wide open and explore with our characters.” Releasing on December 7th, 2023, with new environments, new flora and fauna, new characters, and new events that coincide with the Avatar films, check it out!

XDefiant

After a thank you to fans who tried out the Closed Beta Test of XDefiant in April, it was revealed that a second Open Test would be taking place from June 21st-23rd on PC, PS5, and Xbox platforms, with a release coming later this Summer.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Starting with an animated reveal trailer, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown got a deeper look into the game’s story and gameplay after being initially revealed during Summer Game Fest. Followed up by the gameplay segment with commentary from the developer behind it, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will release on January 18th, 2024.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

After initially being announced two years ago and originally pitched to Ubisoft seven years ago, the Adi Shankar (Castlevania, Power Rangers YouTube short) animated Netflix series, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, got a tease. Inspired by the mood of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, this new concept uses Ubisoft’s entire library of characters and remixes them into one delirious anime series that became a love letter to the 90s.

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence

The Division Resurgence is a free-to-play, third-person shooter RPG set in a shared MMO open world. It takes place in a contemporary post-crisis New York City after a virus outbreak has created chaos and the collapse of the American government. Jump into The Division experience on mobile platforms!

Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones joined the Ubisoft Forward event with a musical number and the announcement of a Closed Beta that will run from August 25th to August 28th, 2023.

Montage Trailer With Several Updates

Featuring Anno 1800, For Honor, Trackmania, Roller Champions, Brawlhalla, Rocksmith+, The Crew 2, and perhaps the biggest announcement, that Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope’s Rayman DLC would be coming later this year, were all packed into a quick update, montage trailer.

The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest was shown off with a release date of September 14th, 2023, featuring the widest collection of vehicles ever seen in The Crew franchise while exploring the beautiful island of O’ahu, Hawaii.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Available to wishlist now on the Meta Quest store, the upcoming VR version of Assassin’s Creed is Ubisoft’s first entry into the VR space and is releasing this Holiday 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade

Still sticking with the Codename Jade branding, for now, the upcoming Assassin’s Creed title taking place in China was officially revealed, with a Closed Beta coming soon that fans can register for. Here comes mobile Assassin’s Creed from Level Infinite (Undawn, PUBG Mobile)!

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

After VR and mobile Assassin’s Creed, it was time to jump into the console iteration, with Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Getting a story trailer, as well as an incredibly deep gameplay walkthrough, the upcoming action-RPG looks to be everything you know about Assassin’s Creed in Baghdad. Coming October 12th, 2023.

Star Wars Outlaws

Watch the official gameplay walkthrough of Star Wars Outlaws and experience the first ever open world Star Wars game and risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life. Coming 2024.

That wraps up this year’s Ubisoft announcements, and with a ton of great things on the horizon, fans should surely be excited about the offerings coming from one of the biggest publishers in the world.