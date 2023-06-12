Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Reveal Story, Gameplay, Trailer

Ubisoft Forward 2023 kicked off with showing a new trailer for their upcoming game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Ubisoft Forward 2023 began with some Just Dance action, but really revealed more on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. A new trailer was shown at the showcase, really delving deeper into the story and new visuals. They also had the director of the Avatar films, James Cameron talk about the game and pushing its boundaries. Additionally, a sneak peek of the gameplay was presented.

The Na’vi are back! The story was described as players will take on their role as one of the Na’vi as they explore their past and find out more. The mix of gameplay and cutscene footage showed off its new environments and flora and fauna, not seen from the movies. The footage showed more in-depth biomes; each one had its own distinct colours and terrain. You can even bond with your own tsurak/banshee, the flying creatures in the films.

Some cool features the gameplay showed off was that players will be able to use human and Na’vi weapons because you are a child of both worlds. The RDA are the human intruders which will serve as the player’s enemies. The skill upgrades and connecting with Eywa seemed to be a big portion of learning more about the Na-vi and leveling up your character.

Players can play online with friends in co-op mode as well! So, you are not alone. The game utilizes Ubi Snowdrop Engine, brought together by Massive Entertainment and Lightstorm Entertainment.

The release date for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be December 7, 2023.