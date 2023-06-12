News

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Reveal Story, Gameplay, Trailer

New Looks And Gameplay Reveals
Ridge Harripersad | June 12, 2023
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Reveal Story, Gameplay, Trailer 1

Ubisoft Forward 2023 kicked off with showing a new trailer for their upcoming game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Ubisoft Forward 2023 began with some Just Dance action, but really revealed more on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. A new trailer was shown at the showcase, really delving deeper into the story and new visuals. They also had the director of the Avatar films, James Cameron talk about the game and pushing its boundaries. Additionally, a sneak peek of the gameplay was presented.

The Na’vi are back! The story was described as players will take on their role as one of the Na’vi as they explore their past and find out more. The mix of gameplay and cutscene footage showed off its new environments and flora and fauna, not seen from the movies. The footage showed more in-depth biomes; each one had its own distinct colours and terrain. You can even bond with your own tsurak/banshee, the flying creatures in the films.

YouTube video

Some cool features the gameplay showed off was that players will be able to use human and Na’vi weapons because you are a child of both worlds. The RDA are the human intruders which will serve as the player’s enemies. The skill upgrades and connecting with Eywa seemed to be a big portion of learning more about the Na-vi and leveling up your character.

Players can play online with friends in co-op mode as well! So, you are not alone. The game utilizes Ubi Snowdrop Engine, brought together by Massive Entertainment and Lightstorm Entertainment.

The release date for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be December 7, 2023.

File Under: Ubisoft
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

Flamin' Hot Film Review

Flamin’ Hot (2023) Review

Flamin’ Hot may not be a true story, but it’s a decent enough watch, even…

cherry mx g80 3000n rgb keyboard review 23051105 2

Cherry MX G80-3000N RGB Keyboard Review

The Cherry MX G80-3000N RGB keyboard reinvents a tried-and-true classic, blending modern sensibilities and a…

image

Remember When: Nintendo’s Final Live E3 Showcase

The start of June will always be video game announcement season, and we look back…

monster dna one wireless speaker review 23050905 2

Monster DNA One Wireless Speaker Review

The Monster DNA One wireless speaker brings the party by the pool or the open…

Xiaomi 13 Ultra 4

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Smartphone Review

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra, with its groundbreaking camera, unique design, superior display, and power-packed performance,…