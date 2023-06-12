News

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Show Off Gameplay, Story

A Little More Into The Sands of Time
Ridge Harripersad | June 12, 2023
Ubisoft Forward 2023 showed off more gameplay and story for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, with a new cinematic trailer and gameplay trailer.

At Ubisoft Forward 2023, the team behind Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown showed off more after its reveal at last week’s Summer Game Fest 2023. More on the gameplay was expanded on for the 2.5D side-scrolling game. The time prince is back!

The trailer showed off all the dynamic throwbacks to the older games’ mechanics, like wall-runs and using the sands of time to rewind before death. The almost 3D backgrounds were wide-ranging from across the sandy structures across its backdrop of its historical Persian biomes and environments. Players will be taking on adventures with the Sargon as he platforms his way across various enemies, obstacles and bosses.

Players will be able to put their lives on the line with rewinding time and casting ultimate abilities. ALso, players will also have a chance to befriend allies along the way, to help them overcome certain story challenges. The mixc of cutscenes and gameplay were able to really show off how this was reminiscent of Metroidvania sidescrollers.

As Sargon, players will be embarking on a climb up Mount Qaf, encountering many dangerous creatures and characters. The game will take more than using your two swords to slash through the problems. It will take wits and puzzle-solving skills to overcome this mountain. The game itself will be out in 60 FPS across all platforms as well!

Pre-orders for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is now available, coming out on January 18, 2024.

