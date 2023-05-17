PlayStation Summer Game Fest 2023 Showcase Announced for May

After weeks of rumours, the PlayStation Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase has been officially announced, and it’s right around the corner.

Fan speculation and gaming announcements go hand-in-hand, so it’s not surprising to see fans blast the internet with all kinds of rumours before official announcements. Today, fans received a massive official announcement that the PlayStation showcase for Summer Game Fest 2023 has been announced, and surprisingly, the showcase is scheduled for the end of May instead of the June 8th start date for the huge event. Fans can see the official announcement Tweet below.

Want a reminder for next week's big PlayStation showcase?



Add a reminder here to your calendar: https://t.co/UmPhrhmeu9#SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/sgug2a9Gw7 — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 17, 2023

Senior Director of Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications, Sid Shuman said “Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators” on the PlayStation Blog regarding the upcoming showcase.

Prior to the official announcement, the internet has been rife with rumours and speculation leading up to the Sony showcase on what’s next for the PlayStation 5 and PS VR 2. There have been people detailing what fans should expect, including industry veteran Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb correctly speculating the showcase will ‘air the week of May 25.’

The entire internet is speculating that the previously announced Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will make an appearance, possibly revealing a release date, as well as another look at the other Marvel Insomniac title in development, Wolverine, as nothing has been revealed since the teaser shown back in 2021. It’s also possible Sony can share more of the sequel Death Stranding 2 out of Kojima Productions at the showcase.

Aside from showing more details on titles that have received official announcements, other game journalists have also made claims on what’s to come for the Sony platform. Jez Corden — a previous speculator about Silent Hill 2’s remake before the announcement — tweeted he had ‘heard’ Sony landed an exclusivity deal with Konami saying, “Not sure on that. Just heard Sony landed a deal with Konami for Silent Hill, Metal Gear, and maybe even a new Castlevania” as potential announcements for the upcoming showcase.

How to Watch The PlayStation Summer Game Fest 2023 Showcase

Fans looking to digest the upcoming showcase won’t have to wait long, as the official showcase airs live on May 24th at 4 p.m. EST. Fans can watch the entire thing live by tuning in to the official PlayStation YouTube account or Twitch account to see what’s coming to the Sony ecosystem of consoles.