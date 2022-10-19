Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 Remake is Coming & Pyramid Head is Back

After months of rumours, speculations and hints, it is official that Konami is remaking Silent Hill 2 with the help of Bloober Team.

During Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission event, a three-minute trailer was showcased that provided a look at the enigmatic town we all love and fear. In addition to providing glimpses of Pyramid Head and other notable elements from the original game, the trailer confirmed that Bloober Team will be handling development, that it will be a PS5 console exclusive, and that it will utilize the Unreal Engine.

Fully remade to terrify audiences, the intense psychological horror masterpiece SILENT HILL 2 is coming to PlayStation®5 and STEAM® #SILENTHILLhttps://t.co/erxCqMr3qp pic.twitter.com/xZH79a2kP1 — Konami (@Konami) October 19, 2022

The trailer for Silent Hill 2 starts with a close-up of a cockroach, followed by hero James Sunderland looking into a mirror. We then see familiar shots of Sunderland walking through the fog, followed by glimpses of some memorable moments from the game, and finally, a hulking Pyramid Head more menacing than ever.

Masahiro Ito and Akira Yamaoka had a brief chat after the panel, during which Ito appeared to reference the leaks when talking about avoiding questions from fans on Twitter. Yamaoka outlined how the new music for Silent Hill 2 will sound by stating “The remake also has a new musical style, new challenges, and sound design and music that will be able to please the existing fans.”

Although it’s been whispered about for months, the Silent Hill 2 remake has been shrouded in secrecy…until now. This project marks Konami’s return to the Silent Hill series after 10 years, with their last release being Silent Hill: Book of Memories for PlayStation Vita. CGMagazine editor Wayne Santos summed up his review of the game by saying “All in all, the small nature of the dungeons in Book of Memories mean that the game can be commute friendly, and provide some decent—if unmemorable—dungeon crawling.”

There have been rumours about a return to Silent Hill for years, ever since the release of P.T. in 2014. That demo was supposed to be a taste of what Hideo Kojima’s Silent Hills game would be like. But in the years since, Konami has seemed to give up on games entirely. And yet the rumours persist that the franchise is being developed by other studios. Some of those rumours even involve Kojima, who left Konami under less-than-ideal circumstances.

The development of Silent Hill 2 on PS5 is still ongoing; there is no release date as of yet. Stay tuned to CGMagazine for more news about Silent Hill as it surfaces.