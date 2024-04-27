This Week In Mobile Gaming: Zenless Zone Zero Pre-Register, A New NFL Game & Zombies!

Mobile Gaming had another strong week, as HoYoverse has kept its foot on the gas with a Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration, amid the NFL Draft – a new NFL mobile game just kicked off, and zombies galore!

This week, many things gripped the gaming industry with vigor. Fallout 4 got a big next-gen update that got off to an incredibly turbulent launch; The Resident Evil Creator, Shinji Makami announced the creation of the new studio KAMUY to escape the survival horror genre, and even more Nintendo Switch 2 rumours have sprouted up. But, aside from Fallout 4 not working well on the Steam Deck (despite new verification), and a Switch 2 rumour a lot has happened in the Android and iOS mobile gaming world and yes, it also includes a new zombie game.

This Week In Mobile Gaming for April 27

MY.GAMES releases Zombie State, a rogue-like FPS For iOS and Android

Introducing the newest zombie game to grace mobile devices, the surprising launch of Zombie State. MY.GAMES has decided to marry two of the most popular concepts, FPS and Zombies, and cut out the rest of the Call of Duty stuff to bring a rogue-like title into the zombie apocalypse. Players can select from a group of different heroes with different abilities, equip devastating weaponry, and face horrific monsters not usually seen in the typical zombie-game fare. MY.GAMES has also launched an exciting release trailer and it can be seen below.

Zombie State is out for Android and iOS, and fans can find the game page for iOS here.

Zenless Zone Zero Opens Pre-Registration For The Early Adopters

While PS5 technical tests have just concluded on April 17, Zenless Zone Zero has officially opened the floodgates for fans to pre-register! Like its predecessors, Honkai or Genshin Impact, HoYoverse offers some sweet mobile gaming gifts if Zenless Zone Zero hits its milestones. Genshin Impact offered some free Primogems at launch for registration, and now fans can band together to register to ensure all milestones are hit for Zenless Zone Zero. If HoYoverse reaches 40+ million pre-registrations, fans net all the exclusive rewards free of charge. Hit the link for the official rules on how to register for each platform!

NFL Rivals Launches Just Before the NFL Draft

In a surprising move, the NFL in partnership with Mythical Games has launched a new type of trading card game for mobile gaming, NFL Rivals. Fans can collect their favourite superstar athletes, trade, and play games in this new title. The NFL appears to have taken a page out of the recently announced Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, as fans can collect highly desired players and showboat all season long. NFL Rivals puts players in the shoes of a GM, and fans can play together in a fun arcade-style romp (NFL edition). Even new players like New York Giants’ #6 draft pick Wide Receiver, Malik Nabers can be grabbed if you’re lucky.

It’s worth mentioning (and cautioning) that the NFL Rivals title does contain NFT mechanics, with a FULL separate marketplace to do business. While NFL Rivals and the mobile gaming aspect of the title can play 100% without the NFT aspect of the game whatsoever, but it is worth mentioning that some wealthy players can get the best of the best players available by simply buying them from the marketplace (if they’re available). Fans can visit the iOS page of NFL Rivals here.

Finally, while so much has happened in the mobile gaming world this week, a big event just passed, the App Promotion Summit in London on April 25. This event promotes the development and networking around mobile gaming apps and general applications for mobile devices. The key point here is this event has more dates, and the East Coast event takes place this Summer. While the London seminar has concluded, fans looking to get in on solid mobile gaming and mobile application news can visit the site for ticketing information. The App Promotion Summit lands on June 27, and a trailer highlighting what happened last year can be viewed just below.

That just about wraps up the mobile gaming news of the week! Fans can expect another run down on mobile gaming just one week from now when May storms in, or fans can check out last week’s news in the meantime. See you next week!