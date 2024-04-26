Resident Evil Creator Claims He Wants To Escape Survival Horror With New Studio

In a new interview that came out last week, Resident Evil Creator Shinji Mikami joined the Japanese YouTube channel Byking to discuss his plans in the gaming industry.

Following the continued success of Capcom and the Resident Evil franchise (he even said in a candid interview he hopes ‘Capcom makes Resident Evil 4 Remake‘s story better’), Shinji Mikami opened and sold a new studio, Tango Softworks, to Bethesda 13 years after it opened, and after capturing lightning in a bottle with his first rhythm title, Hi-Fi Rush. At this point, it was anyone’s guess as to what he would do next until earlier in the week on Tuesday. Shinjo Mikami sat down with the Japanese YouTube Channel Byking to discuss his plans. Below is the entire video interview, but it is only in Japanese without subtitles.

Luckily for non-speaking Japanese fans, Automaton has transcribed most of the content Mikami says, so we can read what occurred. When asked about what led him to leave Tango, he said “I think a lot of people were under the impression that I was the representative, but I was very close to a rank-and-file employee” when he had just been CEO for six short months. The Resident Evil Creator also mentioned that he had wanted to leave Tango Softworks for eight years before leaving.

Further reasoning established by Byking has Mikami also mention that he had grown tired of the existing game development company’s established status quo, and has declared he will start the new studio KAMUY in response. Mikami has said he wanted to create an original title in 2020, and Hi-Fi Rush fits the bill, but fans will have to wait and see what his new studio has in store. Resident Evil and Evil Within fans should note that it likely will not be a survival horror title.

Fans can head to Automaton for further details, and as of this post there is no official KAMUY website, so fans should keep an eye out for the official KAMUY website in the near future.