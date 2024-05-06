The Garfield Movie Collabs With Toronto Humane Society Event

The Toronto Humane Society will be partnering with Sony Pictures Canada for a 3-day activation event to promote The Garfield Movie.

In a surprising pop-up event, the Toronto Humane Society will be collaborating with Sony Pictures Canada. Together, they have announced today they will be hosting a wholesome 3-day activation event to promote The Garfield Movie at Dufferin Mall – Centre Court in Toronto, from May 17th to May 19th, 2024. This can be an awesome weekend outing for the whole family, and a potential opportunity to adopt a new animal friend.

The event hopes to celebrate the upcoming release of The Garfield Movie, exclusively in theatres across Canada on May 24th, while also promoting the noble cause of animal adoption. Participants will be able to enjoy fun activities like meeting cats available for adoption from the Toronto Humane Society, face painting sessions, learning more about the movie and much more. Here is a list of the date and times for the activation event:

Friday, May 17 th : 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18 th : 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday, May 19th:11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“We are excited to partner with Sony Pictures Canada for this special event,” said Manager of Public Relations at Toronto Humane Society Lucas Solowey. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase a few of the wonderful cats available for adoption while also celebrating the iconic Garfield character.” Solowey continued to make some Garfield-related puns while also recognizing the Toronto Humane Society. “While Garfield may have a passionate love of lasagna, here at Toronto Humane Society, we advocate for a healthier diet for our feline friends. Trust us, your cat will thank you for sticking to the cat food aisle!”

The main thing to take away from this event is that visitors will be able to view some cute cats up for adoption, with The Garfield Movie as a backdrop! Even though the cats will be seen at the event, the adoption process would take place at Toronto Humane Society (11 River St, Toronto, ON). “Unlike Garfield’s misadventures of shipping Nermal off to Abu Dhabi, we believe in finding loving forever homes for our furry friends right here in Toronto. Adopting a cat is the perfect way to add joy and companionship to your life, without any international shipping fees!” Solowey joked.

You can check the Toronto Humane Society website to see some of the cats up for adoption. The Garfield Movie will be out in theatres across Canada on May 24, 2024. Here is the plot of the movie, as described by Sony Pictures Canada:

“Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.”