Summer Game Fest 2023 Round-Up: Everything Announced

With a ton of announcements, updates, world premieres, and exclusives, Summer Game Fest had so much to show, with Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase staying exciting from start to finish. Here is everything that was announced at the showcase:

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

With more information coming at the Ubisoft Forward showcase in a few days, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was revealed with all of its 2D, side-scrolling action-platforming and Metroidvania format. From Ubisoft Montpellier, best known for developing the Rayman and Beyond Good & Evil series, this title is releasing on January 18th, 2024 for all platforms.

Mortal Kombat 1

Receiving a crazy, intense trailer featuring characters, story, gameplay, and fatalities, Mortal Kombat 1 is releasing on September 19th, 2023. Ed Boon was on stage to discuss the new timeline, where characters you’ve seen before are telling a completely new story, such as Scorpion and Subzero now being brothers. With tag-team combat from secondary fighters and Jean-Claude Van Damme playing as Johnny Cage, this one’s got a ton to look forward to!

Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 got a new gameplay trailer with more information coming to ExileCon 2023 on July 28-29th, 2023 for the highly-anticipated isometric, action-RPG.

Street Fighter 6 x Exoprimal

With a robotic Ryu, take on dinosaurs on Bikitoa Island as the first announced collaboration for Street Fighter 6 comes from another of their upcoming games—Exoprimal. Coming Fall 2023.

Nicolas Cage in Dead by Daylight

Coming to Dead by Daylight on July 25th, 2023, Nicolas Cage will join the game as a new survivor—where he’s fully voiced the part from top to bottom.

The Witcher: Season 3

Releasing on Netflix on June 29th, 2023, the newest season of The Witcher got its first trailer, premiered by the cast. Expect a “boatload of fangs all up in your business!”

Witchfire

From the creators of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter and Bulletstorm, comes the upcoming dark fantasy rogue-lite, Witchfire. Entering Early Access on Steam on September 20th, 2023.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Showing some more gameplay, Crossfire: Sierra Squad is coming to PlayStation VR2 in August 2023.

Remnant 2

Coming July 25th, 2023, Remnant 2 showed off a new co-op gameplay trailer.

Sonic Superstars

A brand-new adventure with an all-new look, Sonic Superstars gives fans a new way to play 2D Sonic with friends! Coming Fall 2023 starting at $59.99 USD on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems, and PC.

Honkai: Star Rail

The HoYoverse team announced that Honkai: Star Rail will be available on PlayStation 5 during Q4 2023.

Lies of P

Lies of P, the Soulsborne-like about a Victorian Pinocchio, is coming out on September 19th, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam with a Digital Deluxe Edition. Additionally, a demo is available where you can play the first two chapters of the game.

Sand Land

From the creator of Dragon Ball comes an adventure in a mysterious desert world where humans and demons live together. Sand Land is developed by Bandai Namco and is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms.

Annapurna Interactive Showcase

With tons of indies to reveal, Annapurna Interactive announced their own showcase taking place on June 29th, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST.

Throne and Liberty

Amazon Games revealed the first trailer for Throne and Liberty, introducing players to the MMORPG that features epic PvP and PvE combat on a massive scale. Sign up for the tech test now!

Warhaven

The official teaser trailer for Warhaven debuted featuring 16 vs. 16 close-quarters combat! Play for free during Steam Next Fest from June 19th-26th.

Party Animals

Party Animals, the “hilarious, adorable, highly-anticipated co-op brawler, is launching on September 20th, 2023.

Alan Wake 2

Creative Director at Remedy Entertainment, Sam Lake, was on stage to show off raw, unedited gameplay for the upcoming sequel. It was also revealed that Alan Wake 2 features two playable characters with a 50-50 split in content, where you can switch between them whenever you’d like.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Coming Winter 2023, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 got a new gameplay trailer and a first look at the upcoming Collector’s Edition.

Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall

Coming in 2024, Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall can be wishlisted now on Steam.

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

From Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment, and in partnership with John Carpenter, this action title lets you mow through hordes of zombies. Coming in 2024 to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Baldur’s Gate 3

It was revealed that Baldur’s Gate 3’s main antagonist would be voiced by Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter series, The Patriot).

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The release date for the highly-anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was announced as October 20th, 2023. The Game Director was on stage, and teased the identity of Venom in the game isn’t who you’d expect.

Palworld

Touted as “Pokémon with guns,” this open-world creature-collector and third-person shooter, announced an Early Access release window of January 2024, per developer Pocketpair.

Black Desert Online: Land of the Morning Light

The biggest expansion of 2023 for Black Desert Online will launch globally on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Independent developer Free Range Games and publisher North Beach Games today shared a first look at the co-op, survival crafting gameplay of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria in a brand-new trailer.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

An exciting new mobile game, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis was announced with an upcoming Closed Beta Test for those fans that might be interested.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

From Don’t Nod Entertainment and Focus Entertainment comes Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden with a new trailer showing off its choice-based dialogue and combat. Releasing at the end of 2023.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed that the action-adventure brawler, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will release on November 9, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Under The Waves

Under The Waves got a world premiere trailer, looking a bit like an underwater-based Moon, with an August 29th, 2023 release date.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone Season 04

The world premiere of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone Season 04 Vondel map reveal trailer.

Fae Farm

Phoenix Labs announced the release date and new PC platform support for Fae Farm, the studio’s upcoming cozy farm sim, coming September 8, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

MARVEL SNAP

MARVEL SNAP’s latest feature and biggest update ever, Conquest Mode, is coming June 13th, 2023.

King Arthur: Legends Rise

Kabam announced its upcoming medieval squad-based RPG King Arthur: Legends Rise is coming to mobile and PC later this year.

Wayfinder

Wayfinder — Become a founder and join Early Access this Summer.

Crash Team Rumble

The Crash Team Rumble gameplay launch trailer was revealed at Summer Game Fest, showing the game’s Season 1 content, including two new Heroes – Ripper Roo and N. Gin, a new Map, a new Power, and a new Limited Time Mode.

Twisted Metal TV Show

A first-look trailer was shown for the upcoming Peacock TV Show, Twisted Metal, featuring Will Arnett (The LEGO Batman Movie) as Sweet Tooth and Anthony Mackie (Captain America: The Winter Soldier).

Lysfangha: The Time Shift Warrior

Rewind time and grow your army in Lysfangha: The Time Shift Warrior—coming later this year to PC.

Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum got a brand-new gameplay trailer from Ascendant Studios.

Fortnite

Fortnite revealed its new season—Wilds—where a vast hidden jungle was revealed in the center of the island and Cybertron is joining the fight.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

The rumors were true! Featuring two discs on the PlayStation 5—and with an Early 2024 release window—Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth was announced.

That’s everything from the Summer Game Fest showcase this year! Hope you’re excited as we are here at CGMagazine and hope you’ll continue to check out all the announcements that can be found here!