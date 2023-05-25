News

Warhammer Skulls: Space Marine 2, PowerWash Simulator, & More!

40K Announcements
Steven Green | May 25, 2023
Total War: Warhammer III (PC) Review

The Warhammer Skulls announcement showcase revealed new trailers for Space Marine 2 and Age of Sigmar, a PowerWash Simulator crossover, week-long offers, and more!

The Warhammer Skulls event took place today with Rahul Kohli hosting, and man, were there a ton of great announcements! Being Games Workshop’s seventh Warhammer Skulls celebration, there were some large shoes to fill after last year’s Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun announcement, but with Frontier Developments’ newest updates, some exciting crossovers, and deals galore, this year’s event was something to behold.

Space Marine 2

YouTube video

Getting a new gameplay trailer, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2011 third-person shooter got another look today, showing off developer Saber Interactive’s AAA chops. Space Marine 2 will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2023.

YouTube video

Accompanying the Space Marine 2 announcement was the reveal of the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Board Game! More to come on that in the future!

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

YouTube video

Warhammer’s newest crossover plans to give a “modernized take on the classic RTS” as Frontier Developments (Jurassic World Evolution, Elite: Dangerous) take on the world of Age of Sigmar and Warhammer in Realms of Ruin. Coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X “soon.”

Warhammer x PowerWash Simulator

YouTube video

Games Workshop and FuturLab announced their partnership on an upcoming Special Pack for PowerWash Simulator, set in the world of Warhammer 40,000.

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus

Warhammer 40K Tacticus Skulls Event

The Warhammer mobile game its thirteenth playable faction this June as the Thousand Sons join the battlefield.

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks

YouTube video

Adrenaline-fueled combat racing through the Warhammer 40,000 universe! Join the Alpha Playtest now!

Total War: WARHAMMER III

YouTube video

Harald Hammerstorm has joined the game as a Warriors of Chaos FLC Legendary Hero in Total War: WARHAMMER III as part of Update 3.1.

Blood Bowl 3

YouTube video

On June 22nd, the first competitive season of Blood Bowl 3 will include new features, a Competitive Mode, a Blood Pass with 50 reward tiers, and a brand-new faction: the Lizardmen.

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War

YouTube video

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius is getting 10 new units in the Firepower Pack! The base game is available for free right now to keep on Steam as long as you redeem it by June 1st.

There were a ton more updates to existing games, as well as new goodies across the board, as the Warhammer franchise was celebrated from top to bottom during the Warhammer Skulls event. One of the other huge perks to this event is all of the sales! Currently, GamesPlanet, Green Man Gaming, GOG, Steam, and more are running huge deals—check them out!

